Chinese Catholics raise over €60,000 to aid Tibet earthquake victims

Catholic communities from all around China are coming together to collect donations to help the 50,000 people displaced from their homes in Tibet following a deadly earthquake on Tuesday.

By Kielce Gussie

Now being called one of the worst earthquakes to hit the Himalayan region in 100 years, the Chinese Earthquake Networks Centre registered that the quake which hit the Dingri County and the area of Shigatse in China's Tibet region on January 7 had a magnitude of 6.8 (7.1 on the Richter scale).

It has had a devastating effect. More than 120 people were killed, over 330 sustained injuries, about 50,000 people have been displaced, and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged.

Words of care and aid from all over

Expressions of solidarity and care have come from all over. During his speech to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See on January 9, Pope Francis expressed his condolences and prayers to the victims, as Chinese officials say more than 400 people are still trapped under rubble.

Hundreds of Tibetans living in exile in India and Nepal showed their support by holding candlelight vigils for those who have lost their lives.

On the ground in Tibet, the Chinese Catholic communities have set up solidarity initiatives to provide aid to those in need.

The Diocese of Beijing issued an appeal, which highlighted that in the midst of the Jubilee Year and Christmas season, “we can seize the opportunity to recall the Lord's teaching: 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”

A call to service

Around the Diocese of Beijing, all the parishes have been invited to ask for donations to support the victims of the earthquake. The Diocese's charitable organization, called Divine Mercy, will then distribute the funds.

In light of the recently begun Jubilee Year of Hope, the Diocese of Shantou joined in launching an appeal to Catholic diocesan communities around the world to collect offerings to provide aid.

Local organizations coordinating the support efforts from the city of Shanghai released data showing that one of the first donations included a sum of 500,000 yuan or 66,000 euros—given by the Diocese of Shanghai.