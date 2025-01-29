Thousands of children join to pray the World Mission Rosary

As Catholic Schools Week is commemorated across the United States, thousands of children join the Pontifical Mission Societies of the United States to pray the World Mission Rosary.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Thousands of children across the United States' Midwest came together on January 28, on the occasion of Catholic Schools Week, to pray the World Mission Rosary, via Zoom.

National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week.

Organized by the Missionary Childhood Association (MCA), one of the four Pontifical Mission Societies, the prayer initiative united students from 77 Catholic elementary schools across 14 dioceses.

The fourteen US dioceses that participated in the event included the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Diocese of Columbus, Diocese of Des Moines, Diocese of Fargo, Diocese of Grand Rapids, Diocese of Jefferson City, Diocese of Joliet, Diocese of Madison, Diocese of Marquette, Diocese of Peoria, Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Sioux City, and Diocese of Springfield.

The Pontifical Mission Societies USA comprises the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, the Missionary Childhood Association, the Society of St. Peter Apostle, and the Missionary Union. The MCA program serves schools and religious education programs throughout the US.

Catholic Schools Week

The recitation of the online World Mission Rosary on Tuesday offered children a chance to reflect on the realities of millions of their peers around the world who lack access to basic education.

Each decade of the World Mission Rosary represents a different region of the world where missionaries continue to share the Gospel: green for the forests and grasslands of Africa, blue for the ocean surrounding the Pacific Islands, white for Europe, home of the Holy Father, red for the fire of faith that brought missionaries to the Americas, and yellow for the morning light of the East, symbolizing Asia.

In 1951, Archbishop Sheen created the World Mission Rosary during his tenure as National Director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith.

Children in prayer and counting their blessings

“As we celebrate Catholic Schools Week," Monsignor Roger J. Landry, National Director of The Pontifical Mission Societies USA, explained, "we wanted to give students the opportunity to reflect not only on their own blessings but also on the challenges faced by millions of their peers across the globe who do not have the chance to attend school.”

“During this Jubilee of Hope," he explained, "we thought it important to bring children together to pray and to learn about the different realities their fellow students face in Asia, Africa, Oceania, Europe, and Latin America, inspired by Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s invitation to pray to Mary, Mother of God, for her intercession.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the Missionary Childhood Association, Alixandra Holdren, recalled that the Association "is built on the principle of ‘children helping children,’ teaching them that through prayer and support, they can make a difference in each other’s lives.”