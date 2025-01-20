Thailand’s Churches renew commitment to unity during week of prayer

Leaders and faithful from various Christian denominations in Bangkok gather for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on January 19, 2025, emphasizing shared faith and the call for unity. Photo: (LiCAS News)

The Catholic Church in Thailand, in collaboration with other Christian denominations, hosted a special ecumenical celebration for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on Sunday, January 19, at Holy Rosary Church, the oldest church in Bangkok.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

“This annual Day of Prayer for Christian Unity is a significant effort toward fostering unity among diverse Christian denominations,” said Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT) and head of the Episcopal Commissions for Ecumenism and Interreligious Dialogue.

In his opening remarks at the ecumenical prayer service, Bishop Sirisut emphasized, “We gather today to pray for the visible unity of the Church, faithfully abiding by the will of Christ, who prayed ‘that all may be one.’”

He noted that globally, the Week of Prayer is observed from January 18-25, a time of reflection and renewal for Christians.

Bishop Joseph led the congregation in prayer during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity at Holy Rosary Church. Reflecting on Jesus’ words, “I am the Light of the World,” he encouraged the faithful to embody Christ’s love and truth, becoming lights of hope and unity in their communities.

Celebrating 1,700 years since Nicaea

The 2025 celebration coincides with the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council held in Nicaea in 325 AD.

This milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on the shared faith of Christians, particularly as expressed in the Nicene Creed.

“The decision to hold this ecumenical gathering at Holy Rosary Church is deeply symbolic,” explained Fr. Piyachart Makornkan, the church’s pastor. “This historic church has been a community of faith since before Bangkok became Thailand’s capital.”

A call to deepen faith

Delivering the homily, Reverend Boonrat Buayen, president of the Church of Christ in Thailand, reflected on the theme for this year’s Week of Prayer: “Do you believe this?” The guiding biblical text, John 11:17-27, recounts the dialogue between Jesus and Martha following the death of Lazarus.

“Jesus’ question to Martha is a profound invitation to faith,” Reverend Buayen said. “Each of us must reflect on this question: ‘Do you believe this?’ If our answer is yes, what tangible actions should follow?”

He challenged the congregation to demonstrate their faith by walking together in unity and caring for one another. “We are one body in Christ. Communion with one another and with Christ is essential,” he stressed.

A path toward unity

Reverend Buayen reminded attendees that the dialogue between Jesus and Martha highlights humanity’s universal longing for faith and truth.

He urged Christians to seek deeper connections and to live faithfully as disciples of Christ, inspired by the love and truth of the Gospel message.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been celebrated in Thailand for over sixty years, serving as a testament to the shared commitment of churches to promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation.

This year’s gathering was a powerful reminder of the enduring hope for unity among Christians and the ongoing call to live out the Gospel message with faith and love.