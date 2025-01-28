Thailand’s first Catholic nursing college celebrates four decades of service

Archbishop-elect Francis Xavier Vira Arponratana leads the celebration of St. Louis College’s 40th anniversary with a Eucharistic ceremony. Photo: (LiCAS News)

St. Louis College, Thailand’s first Catholic nursing institution, has marked its 40th anniversary with a renewed commitment to produce graduates with core values of service, compassion, and professional excellence.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

The celebration, held on Friday, January 24, featured a solemn Eucharistic ceremony led by Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arponratana, Archbishop-elect of Bangkok.

During his address, Bishop Arponratana paid tribute to the college’s founder, Cardinal Michael Michai Kitbunchu, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangkok.

Though unable to attend due to health reasons, Cardinal Kitbunchu continues to play an active role as Chairman of the College Council.

His guidance ensures that the institution remains true to its mission of faith-driven education while adhering to Thailand’s educational laws.

Reflecting on the college’s history, Sr. Christophe K. Bhekanan, SPC, recalled its inception in 1984, inspired by Pope John Paul II’s visit to Thailand.

St. Louis College, Thailand’s first Catholic nursing institution. Photo by LiCAS News

The Pope’s meeting with Cardinal Kitbunchu, Mother Miriam Kitcharoen (then Superior General of the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres in Thailand), and Dr. Mana Boonkhanphol (then Director of St. Louis Hospital) led to the vision of establishing a diocesan nursing college.

In 1985, the Ministry of University Affairs approved the formation of St. Louis College of Nursing under the leadership of Professor Dr. Boonsom Martin and the Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres.

The institution adopted the guiding motto, Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est (“Where there is charity and love, God is there”).

Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, who retired as Archbishop of Bangkok in June 2024, highlighted Cardinal Kitbunchu’s transformative leadership.

“In fact, he is the ‘softest power’—kind, gentle, and merciful in his leadership, embodying the ‘civilization of love’ that we have learned from Jesus Christ,” Cardinal Kovithavanij shared in his congratulatory message.

He also commended the institution for its mission to “shine the light of love,” praising the dedication of its administrators, faculty, alumni, and students in fostering compassion and mercy.

Sr. Christophe, the current president of St. Louis College, emphasized the institution’s commitment over the past four decades to nurturing professionals with both competence and compassion.

“From its inception, Cardinal Kitbunchu envisioned St. Louis College as a Catholic institution that instills love, compassion, and a commitment to patient care,” she noted.

Even at 96, Cardinal Kitbunchu remains influential in shaping the college’s direction, ensuring it adheres to its founding principles of faith and service-oriented education.

St. Louis College’s impact extends beyond national borders through partnerships with domestic and international institutions.

Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have elevated its teaching, research, and academic services to global standards.

The Sisters of St. Paul de Chartres, who also manage St. Louis Hospital, have been integral to advancing the college’s mission.

“For 40 years, the Sisters have sown seeds of God’s love and mercy,” Sr. Christophe said. “Their commitment inspires the entire college community to embody love and mercy in both their professional and personal lives.”

