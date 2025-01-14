One step closer to sainthood: Thailand honors its blessed martyrs

The Catholic Church in Thailand marks a significant step toward the canonization of its eight martyrs. Red and white balloons are released in Samphran to honor their sacrifice and unity. Photo: (LiCAS News)

The Catholic Church in Thailand took a significant step in its journey toward the canonization of eight martyrs whose lives of heroic faith have inspired generations.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

Before the Eucharistic celebration commemorating the Feast of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kritbamrung in Samphran, west of Bangkok, on January 12, the Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, presented relics of the eight martyrs to Archbishop-elect Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Bangkok and to six bishops and representatives from its suffragan dioceses: Ratchaburi, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Surat Thani.

The ceremony followed a similar event held on December 14, 2024, at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Martyrs of Thailand in Songkhon, where reliquaries were presented to Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongseng and its three suffragan dioceses: Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The relics, encased in newly crafted reliquaries, symbolize the unity of these eight martyrs, who lived and died for their faith during a time of persecution in the mid-20th century.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, Archbishop Peter Bryan Wells, presents relics of the eight Thai martyrs to Archbishop-elect Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of Bangkok during a ceremony marking a step toward their canonization. Photo by LiCAS News

In his homily, Archbishop Wells highlighted the martyrs’ courage, saying, “They were baptized into Christ first in water and then in blood.”

He challenged the faithful to draw inspiration from their sacrifices and to live out their baptismal promises with conviction.

Eight Martyrs of Thailand: Witnesses of Faith and Unity

Last year, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT) resolved to unify the canonization causes of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kritbamrung of Bangkok and the Seven Blessed Martyrs of Songkhon.

The decision underscores their shared witness to Christ during a period of political and social turmoil between 1940 and 1944, when Christianity was targeted as a “foreign religion.”

Blessed Nicholas, a priest from Samphran, his hometown, ministered to his flock amid persecution. Sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, he baptized 66 fellow prisoners while incarcerated. Despite enduring nine months of illness, he remained steadfast in his faith and passed away in prison in 1944 at the age of 49.

Meanwhile, in the Catholic village of Songkhon, catechist Philip Siphong and six women, including two nuns, who chose martyrdom rather than renouncing their faith.

Their sacrifices were recognized by Pope John Paul II, who beatified the seven Songkhon martyrs in 1989 and Blessed Nicholas in 2000.

The eight martyrs of Thailand (graphics by CBCT)

Advancing Cause of Canonization

To honor the martyrs’ legacy and promote devotion to them, the CBCT has established a Canonization Commission led by Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of the Archdiocese of Tharae-Nongseng.

The commission prepared reliquaries containing relics of all eight martyrs, which will be displayed in every diocese across Thailand.

These reliquaries aim to inspire Catholics to emulate the martyrs’ steadfast faith while deepening their spiritual connection with these witnesses of Christ.

Monsignor Andrew Vissanu Thanya-anan, chairman of the Committee for the Promotion of the Canonization Cause, explained to LiCAS News: “It is the people of God who give rise to ‘fama sanctitatis,’ recognizing these martyrs as witnesses of Christ and the Gospel.”

This initiative is part of broader preparations for the anniversaries of the martyrs’ sacrifices and beatifications, including the upcoming 25th anniversary of Blessed Nicholas’ beatification in 2025.

Legacy of Courage and Hope

In his homily, Archbishop Wells urged the faithful to reflect on the martyrs’ example. “The Holy Spirit empowered them to live lives of extraordinary courage and faith. That same Spirit lives within us, calling us to holiness.”

Blessed Fr. Nicholas Boonkerd Kritbamrung. Photo from CBCT

He reminded the congregation that the martyrs’ ultimate goal—eternal life with God—is the same call for all Christians.

The Apostolic Nuncio also challenged the faithful, including himself, to ask: “How can we live out our baptismal promises with the same courage and conviction? Are we willing to stand up for what we believe in, even when it is difficult? Are we prepared to sacrifice our own comfort and security for the sake of others?”

As Thailand’s Catholic community continues preparations for the next steps in the canonization process, the martyrs are remembered for their steadfast faith and dedication.

