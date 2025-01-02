Thai Bishop celebrates Jubilee opening, inspires mission of hope for children at risk

Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana celebrates the opening of the 2025 Jubilee with a Eucharistic Celebration at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral. Photo: (Diocese of Chiang Mai)

Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana of Thailand’s northern Diocese of Chiang Mai has urged Catholics to open our hearts to Jesus Christ at the start of the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana has celebrated Mass to mark the opening of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

The ceremony, held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral on Dec. 28, marked the beginning of a transformative journey of faith with the global theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

The event is not only intended as a period of reflection on faith, penance, and re-establishing relationships with God but also as an inspiration to take action, including helping those in need.

Hope is not “a passive virtue, which merely waits for things to happen,” the prelate quoted Pope Francis. Rather, “it is a supremely active virtue that helps make them happen.”

“No matter what nationality we are born into, what tribe we belong to, or what status we hold, let us open our hearts to believe in Him,” said Bishop Arpondratana, who is currently the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Bangkok.

Among those inspired by the Jubilee’s call for hope were two Sisters from the Lovers of the Holy Cross Congregation, based in the northeastern Tharae Archdiocese.

Sr. Thanomsri Rachpanya and Sr. Mingkwan Thaseepu, both of whom have dedicated their lives for the past several years to serving vulnerable children, have resolved to become “Pilgrims of Hope” for the children under their care at Ban Phonsawan (House of Grace) Children’s Home, located on the outskirts of Chiang Mai city.

The two Sisters have been in charge of the home, which provides refuge for abandoned children and those at risk.

Their mission aligns with Pope Francis’ message for Jubilee 2025, urging Catholics to embrace “Christian hope” and spread it throughout a world in desperate need of healing and transformation.

“Hope is the central message of the Jubilee 2025,” the Pope said, urging believers to become living witnesses of hope.

Sr. Thanomsri, the Head of Ban Phonsawan, shared the profound challenges faced by the children they care for: “We take in some children who are abused by those meant to care for them, children who suffer physical, sexual, and emotional trauma. We want to become Pilgrims of Hope for them,” she explained.

Ban Phonsawan Children’s Home was founded in 2000 with the goal of providing education and shelter to children from ethnic minority communities living in poverty-stricken areas of Chiang Mai.

These children faced numerous obstacles to education, including a lack of Thai identity documents and language barriers, which made it difficult for them to attend state schools.

A turning point for the center came in 2002 when a 9-year-old boy in Hong Kong, Chack Mon-hin, donated his savings to support the Children’s Home.

Chack, who was in the final stages of leukemia, had dreamed of visiting Disneyland but, after watching a documentary about ethnic children struggling to access education, chose instead to give his money to the Children’s Home.

In honor of his selfless act, the center was renamed “House of Grace,” a tribute to the boy’s angelic kindness.

In 2005, the Lovers of the Holy Cross Congregation took over the management of Ban Phonsawan, officially registering it as a charitable foundation.

Since then, two Sisters have been assigned to run the Children’s Home. Sr. Thanomsri emphasized the lasting significance of this mission: “There will always be orphaned and abandoned children; some things never change.”

Sr. Mingkwan, the Assistant Head and social worker at the Children’s Home, reflected on the challenges faced by children in today’s world.

“We live in a broken world with broken people, and nothing indicates that humanity is getting any better,” she remarked.

“What changes is the magnitude and number of children in need. The more families are under pressure, the more children become victims.”

She emphasized the importance of offering hope to these children, saying, “We learn their stories and offer them our love and care, hope and encouragement.”

Currently, Ban Phonsawan Children’s Home provides care for 30 children, offering a safe and nurturing environment.

The children, ranging from kindergarten to primary school age, receive at least one meal a day, grown on-site from their own vegetable and fruit gardens, and are enrolled in nearby state schools.

However, the center faces significant challenges, including limited funding and the difficulty of providing transportation for the children to attend Catholic schools in the city.

Despite these obstacles, the Sisters remain committed to their mission. “This simple act not only nourishes the children’s bodies but also empowers them with education to break the cycle of poverty,” said Sr. Mingkwan.

“We hope to help these children develop resilience, graduate from high school, and eventually secure jobs to support themselves and their families.”

For children who graduate from primary school, the Sisters work to provide further educational opportunities, sending some well-behaved children to middle and high school at the motherhouse in Tharae.

The work of Ban Phonsawan Children’s Home aligns with Pope Francis’ call for Christians to be living witnesses of hope.

Through their efforts, Sr. Thanomsri and Sr. Mingkwan contribute to the Jubilee 2025 initiative by providing care and support to children in need, demonstrating the potential for positive change through faith and service.

