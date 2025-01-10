Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia on synodality and the Church in Africa

Bishop Nestor-Désiré Nongo-Aziagbia, the Bishop of Bossangoa, Central African Republic, invites Catholics in Africa to embrace the Church’s call to synodality.

By Martha Mvula – Lusaka

Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia participated in the Second Session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality, which was held in Rome from 2 to 27 October 2024, on the theme “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.”

For Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia, living the universal dimension of the Church was one of his most enlightening experiences during his month-long stay in Rome.

“For the past two years, the universality of the Church has actually helped me to experience this one body of Christ’s Church in a completely new way,” said Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia, who also serves as the President of the Bishop’s Conference of Central African Republic.

Communion, unity and reconciliation

According to Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia, each member of the Synod, regardless of where they were from, was given an opportunity to share their concerns.

He said the African delegates to the Synod had their concerns addressed, and yet everyone could freely contribute to the universal Church’s desire for renewal.

“Some of the concerns we shared in one way affect the people of God worldwide. This was also true of concerns we listened to from other regions,” he said.

Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia said it was a unique experience to witness cardinals, bishops, priests, religious men and women, lay people, and young people working as one in the General Assembly to move the Church forward so that no one is left behind.

In Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia’s view, the Synodal process has taught the Church and the world that, in order to promote peace, communion and reconciliation around the world, there is no alternative to sitting down and listening to each other.

“Some of the directions towards peace from the Synod on Synodality will strengthen the Bishops Conference to continue to promote peace in their respective countries by encouraging those who propose war to sit down tougher and talk,” stressed Bishop Nestor.

Challenges of the Church in Africa

Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia also addressed some of the African Church’s pastoral challenges brought to the global forum.

Other challenges discussed, he said, were to do with tensions between cultural convictions and global discussions about inclusivity. He clarified that, “Contrary to speculations and some misunderstanding, the Synod was not called to discuss alternative lifestyles,” he emphasised.

What everyone in the Synod Hall agreed about is that no one should ever be denied pastoral care and accompaniment.

“Whoever requires pastoral care, including those who are LGBTQ+ or living in polygamous situations, should receive pastoral understanding,” said Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia.

Where there are challenges in the African setting, for example, on the issue of polygamous marriages, the recommendation of the Synod was further study and reflection on these challenges, the Bishop said.

He commended the African Church for speaking with one voice under the guidance of SECAM, and said the challenging pastoral concerns would be further discussed at the SECAM’s General Assembly, scheduled for Nabuli, Kenya, July 2025.

SECAM, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, brings together the bishops of the African continent.

Prioritising the role of women in the Church

Other issues discussed at the Synod that require further discussion include “how to help women participate fully in the life of the Church,” said Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia. “It is something that the whole Church desires to see and encourages.”

The Bishop urged the Christian faithful to embrace Synodality as a way of living and being Church.

He also asked for prayers for his country, the Central African Republic, which is still living in a difficult and protracted political situation requiring more dialogue along Synodal lines.

In the end, Bishop Nongo-Aziagbia believes, the recent Synod on Synodality emphasised what the role of the Church has always been.

“Let us be bold enough to listen to the signs of the times.”