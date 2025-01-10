Sr. Mukari: Synodality will prove a ‘game-changer’ for women in Africa

An image from the opening days of the Synod on Synodality in October 2024 (Vatican Media)

In the wake of the Synod on Synodality, Catholic religious women in Africa are voicing their hopes for a Church that values and includes women more deeply, especially in leadership and community roles.

By Susan Nzomo

For many religious sisters, the synodal process signals a long-overdue shift toward inclusion and shared responsibility. They believe that the Synod's outcomes could be transformative, especially in regions where leadership has traditionally been male-dominated.

In the past, leadership within the Church, particularly in theological and canonical fields, was largely reserved for men.

According to Sr. Lydia Mukari, with of the Mary Mother of God of Kakamega congregation, religious women had limited opportunities to engage in formal studies like theology, canon law, or scripture, and their voices were often absent from decision-making processes.

However, recent years have seen a gradual shift. More women, including religious sisters, are now pursuing advanced studies in theology and scripture, achieving qualifications that position them as knowledgeable contributors within the Church.

As Sr. Mukari told Vatican News, "For many years, women were seen as passive participants in the Church’s mission. But today, we are stepping into roles that allow us to share our God-given gifts in more profound ways. This change is not just for women—it strengthens the entire Church."

This shift has allowed women to take on roles as theologians and scripture scholars, expanding their capacity to influence and contribute to Church discourse and development.

Potential impact of the Synod on Synodality

Religious sisters are particularly hopeful that the recent Synod on Synodality will continue this momentum, leading to an even stronger recognition of women’s roles.

They believe the Synod can still be a “game-changer” for the Church in Africa and worldwide.

Sr. Mukari emphasized the importance of this potential change, saying: "The Synod is not just a meeting. It’s a movement toward justice and equality in the Church. By formally recognizing women’s leadership, the Church can become a true reflection of Christ’s inclusive mission."

By amplifying women’s voices, the Church can foster a community where all members, regardless of gender, feel integral to its mission and future.

Such an outcome could have far-reaching implications, especially in African societies where leadership roles are traditionally male-dominated.

She said the Synod promoted equal involvement for women, adding that it will both enrich the Church and empower communities by demonstrating the value of women’s perspectives in guiding the Church forward.

"In many parts of Africa, women are already leaders in families, communities, and educational institutions. It’s time for the Church to formally recognize this reality and invite us to lead with dignity and purpose," said Sr. Mukari.

Looking to the future

Synodality, said the religious sisters, presents an opportunity for a more inclusive and community-centered Church, with religious women hopeful that it will lead to a Church that values all contributions and allows women to take part fully in leadership.

"The Synod offers us a chance to rewrite the narrative of women in the Church. We are not just helpers; we are co-creators in Christ’s mission," Sr. Mukari explained.

As women’s voices become more central to Church life, the Church in Africa has the potential to model a more equitable and participatory leadership style that benefits all members.