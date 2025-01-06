Namibia: Religious sister founds first theological and spiritual training center

Sr. Anne Arabome with other women religious at the Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation in Namibia

Religious vocations in Namibia are on the rise, creating an urgent need for the proper formation of sisters. Answering this call, Sr. Anne Arabome has taken the lead in establishing the first theological and spiritual formation centre in Namibia to empower religious women in their vocation.

By Sr. Michelle Njeri, OSF

Ongoing theological and spiritual formation training is now available for major Superiors in Windhoek, Namibia.

According to Annuarium Statisticum Ecclesiae 2023, there is a notable and sustained growth in religious vocations in Africa. While this growth is a welcome gift, it creates a profound need for theological and spiritual formation programs for Catholic women religious who do not have access to pastoral higher education.

In order to adequately provide services to the marginalized and people living in poverty, these women who are giving their lives to the service of Christ deserve to have a solid foundation in theology, Scripture, spirituality, and leadership skills.

Sr. Anne Arabome, SSS, a member of the Sisters of Social Service of Los Angeles, has responded to this need for formation of women religious in Africa by founding the Sophia Institute for Theological Studies and Spiritual Formation in Namibia.

“The charism of the Sisters of Social Services empowers members to grow in their awareness of the Holy Spirit and the Spirit’s action in the world by engaging actively in the Social Mission of the Church. The Sophia Institute is an embodiment of this charism,” said Sr. Anne.

Return to Africa as calling for women religious

After many years of service and ministry in the United States, she has returned to Africa to create innovative opportunities for formation for African women religious that draw on unique African values and principles of religious living and spirituality.

“I have always had a strong sense of being called by God; this call has brought me back to Africa, specifically Namibia and southern Africa,” Sr. Anne said about her motivation to start the Sophia Institute.

“The religious women in this area of Africa have limited opportunities for formation in theological studies and spirituality,” she lamented. “There are so many gifted, talented, and competent women religious who are passionate about the mission of the Church – bringing the light of Christ to others. They need and deserve spiritually, theologically, and leadership skills support.”

She added that precisely this is the call of the Sophia Institute, which already offers a program for women who will be training other young women in religious life.

“This formation is virtual, reaching these women in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho. And this is done at a minimal financial cost,” said Sr. Anne.

Expert with passion for ministry and social justice

Sr. Anne’s portfolio of experience and expertise in Ignatian spirituality and theology includes an eight-year stint as Associate Director of the Faber Center for Ignatian Spirituality at Marquette University in Wisconsin.

She has been part of the faculty in Hekima, Nairobi, offering classes in anthropology, spirituality, and religious life as part of the Sister-Scholars program. Sr. Anne has a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from the University of Roehampton in the UK as well as a Doctorate in Ministry and Spirituality from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

Sr. Anne’s initiative straddles two continents as she also coordinates an intercultural living and theological studies program for African women religious in collaboration with the Ignatian Spirituality Centre, in Glasgow, Scotland.

“I have a passion for ministry, social justice, and scholarship, with a focus on the spiritual lives of African women and Ignatian spirituality,” said Sr. Anne. She added that she is inspired by synodal model in the training of African leaders, saying she has “incorporated the values, principles, and practice of synodality into my mission of formation.”

Empowering and reclaiming the dignity of African sisters

Reflecting on the journey so far, Sr. Anne shared her ardent hopes for the Sophia Institute.

“I have a dream that this initiative will be a means for empowering and reclaiming the dignity and beauty of African women religious and their communities through creative and contextualized theological reflection, formation, renewal, spiritual accompaniment and Ignatian retreats,” she said.

“This is an exciting adventure,” concluded Sr. Anne. “I do experience the Presence of One who is much greater than myself who has called me to journey with women religious. In this way, I am carrying out the social mission of the Church.”