Pizzaballa: Consecration of baptism church a 'sign of unity'

On the eve of the dedication ceremony of the church of the baptism of Jesus, set to take place tomorrow, the Latin Patriarch of the Holy Land expresses his hopes for the event. He describes the consecration as a “sign of continuity, life, and growth for the Church throughout the Middle East,” particularly in this Jubilee Year and amidst such challenging times.

By Vatican News

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, has expressed his profound hope ahead of the consecration of the new Baptism Church of Jesus at Al-Maghtas, set to take place tomorrow, January 10.



Speaking to Vatican News, he called it a "long-awaited moment," marking the culmination of years of preparation. The event will be attended by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Pizzaballa's reflections

The Patriarch highlighted the significance of this moment, noting that it comes "in an important year—the Jubilee Year of the Church and the 25th anniversary of the pilgrimage to this holy site," referring to Saint John Paul II's historic visit to Al-Maghtas.

During that visit, Pope John Paul II described the location as "a place steeped in history," situated near "the remains of the world’s oldest city" and depicted in the Scriptures as "a site bearing the imprint not only of man but of God Himself."

Two and a half decades later, Pope Francis’ call to encourage Christians in Jordan to emulate Christ resonates even more deeply in light of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Cardinal Pizzaballa emphasized that "the dedication of a new church" serves as a "symbol of unity and a testament to the Church’s desire for continuity, growth, and vitality in Jordan and throughout the Middle East."

Jordan’s key role

The new Latin church at Al-Maghtas stands on land that was militarized until the 1990s. It was identified as the “Bethany Beyond the Jordan” mentioned in the Gospel of John, the site of Jesus' baptism, thanks to the efforts of Franciscan archaeologist Father Michele Piccirillo. This achievement, born of collaborative coordination, would not have been possible without the support of Jordan.

To underline the country's pivotal role in the emergence and development of Christianity, an exhibition was recently inaugurated in Amman, showcasing over 80 artifacts from the 1st century AD through the Byzantine, Islamic, and Hashemite periods. The exhibit will travel to Rome at the end of January.

Looking forward to the celebration

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s dedication ceremony. Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Parolin with conveying his greetings not only to the Catholic faithful but also to civil authorities, members of other religions, and all those who support the Church’s mission, religious freedom, global peace, and the dignity of the human person.