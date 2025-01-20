Patriarch Pizzaballa urges Christians to make pilgrimages to Holy Land

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, invites Christians to return to the Holy Land on pilgrimage, saying their presence makes residents feel part of the universal Church.

By Devin Watkins

“This ceasefire is a turning point that has been marked in the life of the Holy Land.”

Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa offered that assessment in a video message recorded from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem was joined by the Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Patton, in inviting Christians to make plans to visit the Holy Land on pilgrimage in the near future.

“Last year was a difficult year,” said Patriarch Pizzaballa. “For this year, I want to express the appreciation we have for all the universal Church, for the support, for the prayer, or the unity and solidarity they expressed for the Holy Land.”

He urged Christians worldwide to express their solidarity with the Holy Land, saying Jerusalem is safe, especially with the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.

“The source and origin of hope is here at the Holy Sepulchre with Jesus, the Risen Lord,” he added. “So, it’s about time to take courage to come here. We are waiting for you.”

Pilgrimage and great Catholic family

In the video, Fr. Patton agreed with Patriarch Pizzaballa, highlighting the importance of pilgrimage to the land where Jesus was born, died, and rose again.

Standing in front of the Holy Sepulchre, he said Christians are “waiting for you, because when you come as pilgrims to the Holy Land, our small Christian community feels that we are part of a great family, the great family of the Catholic Church and Christians living all around the world.”

“Please, don’t fear,” concluded Fr. Patton. “Don’t be afraid. Come!”