News from the Orient – January 10, 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Christians following the Julian calendar celebrate Christmas, Western governments approach Syria’s new leaders, and ROACO meets in Rome.

This week’s News from the Orient:

Christmas Celebrations

On Tuesday, January 7th, Christmas was celebrated by Christians following the Julian calendar.

This includes the Greek Orthodox Church, seen here in Bethlehem, part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Coptic Church, the Ethiopian Churches, and the Armenian Churches.

Western Nations Return to Syria

Several Western governments have made overtures to Syria's new leadership.

On January 3rd, the foreign ministers of France and Germany met in Damascus with the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Charaa, marking a turning point after more than a decade of estrangement.

On January 6th, the United States announced a six-month easing of sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The shared goal is to support Syria’s transition to a democratic regime that respects all the country's religious communities.

During a reception with a delegation of bishops on December 31st, the new leaders expressed their intention to build an “inclusive” Syria.

Several Christian bishops have already voiced their commitment to contributing to the country's future.

ROACO Steering Committee in Rome

On January 9 and 10, Rome hosted the steering committee of ROACO (Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches). The annual meeting aims to coordinate the actions of various associations.

Among the committee members are the Americans of CNEWA, the Germans from the Archdiocese of Cologne, and the French from L’Œuvre d’Orient.

This week’s discussions focused on the conflicts in Lebanon and Ukraine, their devastating impact on populations, and their effects on the Church.

The next meeting for ROACO will be the general assembly, scheduled for June 23-25.