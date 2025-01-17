News from the Orient - 17th January 2025

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient: A ceasefire is announced in Gaza, Lebanon gets a new President and Prime Minister, and the Church of the Lord's Baptism in Jordan is consecrated.

Truce in Gaza

A ceasefire agreement was reached on Wednesday between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of war. It provides for a ceasefire beginning on Sunday and the release of 33 hostages in exchange for almost 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem welcomed the announcement, expressing its hope that it put an end to what it called “immeasurable suffering”. The Patriarchate also called for the root causes of the conflict to be addressed and expressed its desire to see the return of pilgrims to the Holy Land.

New President and Prime Minister in Lebanon

Lebanon now has a President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, and a Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam. In accordance with the country’s sectarian system, the former is a Maronite Catholic and the latter a Sunni Muslim.

Joseph Aoun is a career soldier and was until now the head of the Lebanese army, while Nawaf Salam is a diplomat and former President of the International Court of Justice. After 2 years of executive power vacancy, the country is now hoping for political stability. The formation of a government is expected in the coming days.

Consecration of the Church of the Baptism of the Lord in Jordan

On the 10th January, the Church of the Baptism of the Lord was consecrated on the site of Al-Maghtas, the place where Jesus is said to have been baptised by Saint John the Baptist. The inauguration was the culmination of 15 years of work. The Mass was celebrated by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and many of the faithful. Jordan, home to one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, currently has a Christian population of between 2% and 4% of its 11 million inhabitants.