Lord's Day Reflection: 'Stars, dreams & divine detours'

As the Church marks the Feast of Epiphany, Jenny Kraska offers her thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings under the theme: '"Stars, dreams & divine detours".

By Jenny Kraska*

The Feast of the Epiphany centers on the journey of the Magi, it is a celebration of light, revelation, and God’s universal call to salvation. This week’s Gospel invites us to reflect on the journey of the wise men who followed a star to find the newborn King.

The Magi represent each person who seeks truth and is willing to journey beyond their comfort zones to find it. Their pilgrimage reminds us that faith often begins with curiosity and a willingness to follow signs of God’s presence. Just as the Magi encountered Christ and were transformed, we too are called to seek Him, recognize Him in our lives, and be changed by that encounter. Epiphany challenges us to open our hearts to the light of Christ, allowing it to dispel the darkness of sin and ignorance.

The wise men did not come to visit Jesus empty-handed; they brought gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. They were gifts to honor Jesus and are also symbols of His identity and mission. Gold acknowledges Jesus as King, frankincense honors His divinity, and myrrh foreshadows His suffering and sacrifice for our salvation. These gifts remind us of the importance of offering our best to Christ – not just our material treasures but the gifts of our lives, our time, and our talents.

The visit of the Magi also reveals the expansive nature of God’s salvation. Though they were Gentiles, they were among the first to recognize and worship Christ, emphasizing that Jesus came for all people, not just a chosen few. Their inclusion challenges us to break down barriers and share the light of Christ with all, especially those who might feel isolated or far from God.

Throughout their journey, the Magi were guided by both the star and divine intervention in the form of a dream. God let them not only to Christ but also away from the danger of Herod. This is a reminder that God continues to guide those who seek Him, often through quiet moments of insight and grace. As we begin a new year let us open our ears and hearts to listen for His voice in our lives, trusting His direction even when it leads us on unfamiliar paths.

The word “Epiphany” means revelation – a moment when truth is made visible. The feast celebrates the manifestation of Christ to the nations, symbolized by the Magi’s visit. Yet Epiphany is not merely a past event. Christ continues to reveal Himself today, calling each of us to be seekers of His light and bearers of it to others. This week, as we meditate on the journey of the Magi, let us be inspired to embark on our own spiritual journeys, offering our gifts, listening to God’s guidance, and living as witnesses to the universal love and salvation of Christ.

Let us pray for the courage to follow the star of faith, the humility to kneel before Christ, and the wisdom to recognize Him as the Light of the Nations.

* Executive Director, Maryland Catholic Conference