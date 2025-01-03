Knights of Columbus organizes Christmas celebrations for orphans and widows in Ukraine

The Knights of Columbus organize Christmas celebrations for orphans and widows in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine nears its third year, the Knights of Columbus are caring for those who have lost loved ones by organizing Christmas dinners where participants can experience warmth, compassion, and support.

By Tomasz Zielenkiewicz and Deborah Castellano Lubov

"We are here to serve orphans and widows," said Mr. Szymon Czyszek, the Director of International Development in Europe for the Knights of Columbus, told Vatican News, as he reflected on the Knights' initiative to help suffering families in war-torn Ukraine.

The Christmas dinners for widows and orphans are organized by the Knights of Columbus in Ukraine, with support from their counterparts in the United States and Canada, one of which took place in the region of Odessa, in the city of Pivdenne.

Tradition and prayer

The dinner was attended by representatives of the Knights of Columbus and clergy, led by Exarch of Odessa of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Bishop Mykhailo Bubni.



The event began with a communal prayer and a memorial service for those who had fallen on the front lines.

Attendees then gathered at their tables, where traditional dishes, including the classic kutia, were served. Other festivities that evening included Christmas carols, artistic displays, and distributing gifts.

'God has not forgotten them'

Mr. Czyszek told Vatican News that the Knights' goal for these Christmas gatherings is to offer solidarity and support.

"Our organization was founded by Blessed Father Michael McGivney to serve widows and orphans. That’s why, during the Christmas season," he explained, "we organize Christmas dinners for them in more than ten locations across Ukraine."

"Each of these gatherings," he emphasized, "is an opportunity to remind these individuals that God has not forgotten them, that He is close to them even in their suffering."

Children in need

Mr. Czyszek explained that these celebrations make up "just one part of our multifaceted support for those in need in Ukraine."

In addition to hosting the St. Nicholas Day celebration, the Knights of Columbus he added, distributed 20,000 packages of candy to children.

In these difficult times, the Knights' official underscored, "we want to bring moments of joy to children marked by suffering."

Supporting families

Given this, he said, "We continue to support families, especially those who have lost loved ones on the front lines."

"We've prepared Christmas packages for them and remain steadfast in our mission to care for these families, ensuring they know that God has not forgotten them," reassured Mr. Czyszek, as he reiterated the Knights of Columbus' continued commitment to offer practical and emotional support to those deeply affected by the ongoing conflict.

