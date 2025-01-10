Jubilee: Tangible signs of hope along way to Jubilee of Prisoners

Catholic Mobilizing Network, the leading Catholic anti-death penalty advocacy organization in the United States, takes us behind the music of “Redemption Way,” a unique hymn written by a prisoner following his visit to death row.

By Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, Catholic Mobilizing Network*

In December 2023, the deputy warden at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ohio, asked the prison’s male choir to sing for the men on death row at Christmastime. Moved by his death row experience, an incarcerated choir member wrote a hymn entitled “Redemption Way.” In 2024, the NIA men’s choir performed and recorded the song during a prison concert.

Catholic Mobilizing Network (CMN) presented the public premiere of the choral music recording on January 3, during our first monthly prayer vigil of the Jubilee Year 2025. It was a privilege to share this moving music with our network of faithful prayer warriors and advocates who seek to dismantle systems of death and build up a culture of life.

Through his words “every man has dignity, every man has a soul, we see you, we hear you,” the composer Brian Hudak conveys respect for the human dignity of each person living on death row. His renaming of death row to “redemption way” reflects his own spiritual journey.

“Redemption Way” Music Video

This week, he shared his reflections on the music in a letter that his choir director shared with CMN. I found his words to be so deeply touching and edifying — surely in the spirit of “Hope Does Not Disappoint” — that I offer them without interruption.

His choir director, Dr. Catherine Roma, follows with additional perspective to round out this hope-filled story.

Excerpt of Incarcerated Composer Bryan Hudak’s Reflections on Writing “Redemption Way”

It saddens me to think that any life can be extinguished by our government. Every man (and woman) has a soul. When I look at someone, I do not base his/her value on their worst moment. Imagine a world where everyone had to publicly state their worst ever thought, action, or sin. There would be such incredible mistrust, fear and anger, that no one would feel safe or loved.

I want those living on death row to know that they are loved by me and by God. The lack of feeling loved leads to loneliness, self-hatred and hopelessness. These crimes against the soul happen long before the crimes against society.

This song is not just about the men and women serving on death row, but about all of us. Physical death is inescapable on this earth. Don’t we all want and deserve to be loved? Don’t we all deserve to ‘step into the light?’ Who doesn’t want someone to remember him/her and to fight for him/her? The great news is that not only are there people who have learned through the Grace of God to truly love others, but God truly loves all people.

For the men sentenced to die by the hands of the state, there is joy to be found. Each life is valuable. Each life has purpose. Each soul has an opportunity for everlasting life in heaven. It is not up to people to make the decision on the value of life or the value of a soul.

Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me. By some people’s standards, those on death row are the least of our brothers. Jesus teaches us to love them as ourselves. This does not mean that if someone does not like himself that he does not have to like others. It means that every soul has beauty and value just by existing. Love your enemy means that by making an enemy a friend, you no longer have enemies.

There is also a wider context of this song about other prisoners. Many men and women die while in prison. To them, they served a death penalty. Someone who has a life sentence is also on death row in a different way. With a life sentence, someone is unable to see his or her family, friends, or others except during short, supervised visits. The life they once had is dead.

We all need redemption; we all need love. The reason I was called to change the name from “Death Row” to “Redemption Way” is that it changes the whole perception of the people serving this time from being useless, discardable animals into men with souls, with dignity, and with love.

I knew that planting seeds of hope could overtake and blossom amongst seeds of hatred. The men who were living here moved to another prison. I am now writing this sitting in a cell that just a few months ago was the cell of a man on death row. I feel only love in this room. Love is contagious, spread it! Together we can truly change death row into redemption way.

Perspective from Dr. Catherine Roma on Directing “Redemption Way”

Dr. Catherine Roma, professor of music emerita at Wilmington College in Ohio, leads a music ministry that includes several prison choirs. She has directed the NIA choir since its inception in 2023.

NIA, which means “purpose” in Swahili, was the choir name chosen by its members. The 26 men in the choir have varied ages (23-78), backgrounds and musical experience.

Dr. Roma said the choir is a “diverse group devoted to becoming an artistic prison community arts organization, a liberating space within the confining walls.” She has been encouraging the men to write choral music for the ensemble.

“Singing in a choir is somewhat unusual for the men inside,” said Dr. Roma. Yet she explained that they are “enthusiastic to be part of a singing ensemble, something bigger than themselves, something that brings them joy, and focus, beauty, and community in an environment that nurtures none of these.”

Dr. Roma said that she discussed the death penalty with the choir members when they learned the “Redemption Way” song. She said the men made clear that “being in prison for life is a kind of death sentence, a kind of death penalty. They could identify with the men on death row because they, too, are considered savages, inhuman, not part of the fabric of humanity. The men are constantly reminded that they are offenders, criminals, who should be removed from the world, locked away, a number defining who they are.”

With Dr. Roma’s stewardship, the men sang the song first for their families and now share it with the world, including an upcoming concert with the World House Choir.

Music that honors dignity of people inside prison

It has felt like witnessing a prayer to see and hear these incarcerated men deliver hope to their brothers and sisters on death row and to their families. What a beautiful, tangible example of the hope that the Holy Father has called us to share.

We have been struck by the power of love shared through this prison choir, lifting up their voices to the inspired words written by one of their own. In the Jubilee spirit of “Hope Does not Disappoint,” Brian Hudak’s unique musical composition proclaims the hope of Jesus — the door of our salvation — always, everywhere and to all. Even from inside a prison. Amen.

* Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Catholic Mobilizing Network is a national organization that mobilizes Catholics and people of goodwill to end the death penalty, advance justice solutions in alignment with Catholic values and promote healing through restorative justice approaches and practices. For more information, visit catholicsmobilizing.org.