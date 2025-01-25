Communicators called to be 'tidal wave of change for the good'

On the second day of the Jubilee of Communication, Maria Ressa and Colum McCann challenge media professionals to tell stories of hope in a world marked by conflict.

By Edoardo Giribaldi and Kielce Gussie

“We live in the most and least human of times,” the Irish writer and co-founder of Narrative 4, Colum McCann argued. He pointed out how humanity has made extraordinary advances in science, technology, and medicine. Yet, he said, “we are living through an epidemic of loneliness and isolation.”

On the second day of the Jubilee of the World of Communication, McCann and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and journalist, Maria Ressa, spoke to media professionals from aorund the world in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall about their role in the world as communicators. “Imagine if we all worked together. We just might stem the tide and heal our world,” Ressa said.

Returning to the Roots of Communication

Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, introduced the session, moderated by Mario Calabresi, journalist and writer. Highlighting the themes of this special Jubilee, Ruffini explained how “we need to question how to still hope in communication between people and machines, and how technology can and must be guided.”

Listen to Paolo Ruffini's speech here

He emphasized that the role of communicators must always be driven by the “will to return to the roots of our profession, to the root of our hope.”

Tell stories of salvation

Mario Calabresi admitted that “evil must be told." But he warned against making it the only narrative, "the sole lens through which to view the world," or "the engine of information."

Within this narrative, "signs of resistance" should be evident. However, society seems to have become incapable of noticing these signs. Calabresi stressed that journalists have the tast of telling the story of salvation.

Social platforms are not neutral

“We are living through a profound transformation of our world,” Maria Ressa highlighted, one which is inevitably shaped by modern technologies. But she warned against being driven solely by the pursuit of profit, which "destroys people's trust," leading to a widespread "epidemic of loneliness."

Advocating for freedom of expression has been a key part of Ressa’s journalistic career. She was arrested and convicted on various charges, including defamation, as a result of her critical coverage of the Philippine's Duterte administration.

Maria Ressa spoke about “living through a profound transformation of our world”

Ressa explained the Jubilee comes at an important time in the world when “what’s right is wrong; and what’s wrong is right.” She emphasized how widspread “manipulation” is occuring daily in the media. “You tell a lie a million times, and it becomes a truth. If you convince people that lies are facts, you control them,” Ressa warned.

Noting how social media plays a role in communication, she described it as “not neutral.” These platforms monetize humanity's feelings, intensify division, and exploit vulnerabilities.

Be a tidal wave of change

Reflecting on current events, Ressa cited Facebook's recent decision to eliminate its fact-checking activities. “Dear Mark,” she said, addressing Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, “this is not about free speech; this is about safety.”

From Myanmar to Gaza, through Ukraine and Sudan, and the forgotten conflicts in Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan, wars are not only fought with weapons but “with algorithms, disinformation, and the systematic destruction of truth.”

In response, Ressa challenged journalists and media professionals to recognize their power. You “can be part of a tidal wave of change for the good. That is powered by love.”

She concluded by quoting T.S. Eliot, referencing his view of “the present moment of the past.” Ressa said: “We want to do good now, because when we look back one day, we want to say we did the right thing."

"We Must Understand Each Other"

“How can we promote civilization starting from the rubble of war?” This was how Colum McCann began his reflection, quoting a conversation between Sigmund Freud and Albert Einstein.

McCann stressed the need for the global community to seek a “communion of feelings” and a “methodology of instincts.” As the co-founder of the storytelling initiative, Narrative 4, he emphasized how stories are “the glue that holds us together," without which "we are nothing."

These stories are even more precious when they come from people with unconventional backgrounds. "When we ignore these stories," McCann warned, "we reach the critical point of our possible darkness," capable of "destroying us completely." Man loses the ability to love his neighbor because he has eliminated the other and only he remains.

He warned when man loses his neighbor, he loses himself and the result is the "nullification" of the stories of our "supposed" enemies. To avoid this, Albert Einstein had imagined a form of "global governance.” From this idea, "institutions like the United Nations were born." However, despite their promising origins, "they have not worked as we would have hoped."

Change Begins from Below

While changes have begun to take root, not enough has changed as decisions still come from above," McCann observed. True change, he said, begins "from below."

Colum McCann argued stories are “the glue that holds us together"

He cited two fathers, one Israeli and one Palestinian, who, despite the loss of their children in the conflict in the Middle East, "have maintained their friendship" and now travel the world sharing their story. Their philosophy is "simple but profound: we don't have to love each other. In fact, we don't even have to like each other. But we must understand each other."

The words of hope and reflection from both Ressa and McCann were intertwined with the equally powerful and inspiring music of Maestro Uto Ughi. Considered one of the leading figures of contemporary Italian violin playing, his performance marked the conclusion of the dialogue, leading up to the long-awaited meeting with Pope Francis.