Faith and architecture meet at newly inaugurated church in Indonesia

The Sancta Familia Church in Sapak Bayobayo, Toraja, South Sulawesi, is inaugurated with a Eucharistic celebration. Photo: Claudio

The Catholic Church in Indonesia has inaugurated the Sancta Familia Church in Toraja, South Sulawesi, which features an altar integrated into a rocky karst hill.

By Mathias Hariyadi, LiCAS News

Located in Sapak Bayobayo, Sangalla, Tana Toraja Regency, the Sancta Familia Church has drawn attention for its design and significance in the community.

The church features a unique integration with the natural landscape.

The depiction of Christ’s corpus inside the church presents Jesus before His death. Michael Andin, CEO of the Holy Family Pilgrim Centre in Sapak Bayobayo, explained its design.

“The corpus depicts the critical situation when Jesus was in the agony and emotionally asked his Father to cast away his suffering while also asking his mother’s supportive morale,” Andin told LiCAS News on the sidelines of the Mass held on December 29, 2024.

Bishops and clergy ascend the steps surrounded by rocky karst formations during the procession to the Sancta Familia Church in Sapak Bayobayo, Toraja, South Sulawesi, highlighting the integration of the church into the region’s natural landscape. Photo credit: Claudio

The ceremony was celebrated by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, Archbishop of Jakarta; Archbishop John Liku Ada’, Archbishop Emeritus of Makassar; and Archbishop Frans Nipa of Makassar.

Archbishop Ada’ highlighted the significance of the event as his early years were spent near the church site.

The church was designed by architect Ir. Andre Hadisubiakto from Surabaya, East Java.

Project management was handled by Robby L. Panglewai from Makassar. “I am honored being granted trust from this shrine’s management to supervise this project,” Panglewai told LiCAS News.

Julius Junus Tedja, president of the National Catholic Professionals and Business People (PUKATNAS), attributed the completion of the church to support from various individuals and groups.

“This includes the so-called PUKATNAS and PUKAT Makassar—the national and Makassar-based Catholic Professional and Business People,” Tedja said.

Additional assistance came from contributors like Willem from Surabaya, who supplied materials for the church.

Religious leaders and attendees from various locations, including Makassar and Jakarta, were present for the ceremony. Prahastanto from Serpong, Banten Province, attended with his family and described the event as meaningful.

“This is a special moment for us to witness such a spiritual and community event in Toraja,” they shared with LiCAS News.

On the previous day, a session was conducted by Eleine Magdalena and her husband, providing spiritual insights as part of the preparations.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.