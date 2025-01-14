Historic Italian ship designated a 2025 "Jubilee church"

The Italian military ship "Amerigo Vespucci" at one of the stops of its world tour (ANSA)

The Archbishop of the Italian Forces designates the historic flagship of the Italian Navy “Amerigo Vespucci” as one of the Jubilee sites of the Military Ordinariate where pilgrims can obtain the Plenary Indulgence during the Holy Year.

By Lisa Zengarini

The flagship of the Italian Navy “Amerigo Vespucci” has been designated a “Jubilee church” for 2025 where pilgrims can obtain the Plenary Indulgence during the Holy Year.

The Archbishop of the Italian Forces Santo Marcianò officially designated the historic vessel named after the 15th-century Italian explorer who gave the name to “America”, during the recent inauguration of the Jubilee Year in the Italian Military Ordinariate, the diocese responsible for military chaplains and the spiritual assistance of members of the Armed Forces.

The Amerigo Vespucci's world tour

Since July 2023, the “Amerigo Vespucci”, a three-masted sailing ship that dates back to 1931 and is currently used as a training ship of the Italian Armed Forces, has been touring the world as a cultural ambassador for Italy stopping in several cities in the five continents.

According to statement from the ship’s press office, it will continue this tour until December 28,as a Jubilee site “for sacred pilgrimages and for pious visits among its missions at sea.”

A pilgrimage to a church or shrine selected by the local bishop is one of the conditions for the faithful to gain a Plenary Indulgence during the Jubilee Year. Other ways include making a pilgrimage to Rome, praying in certain churches in Rome, performing works of mercy, fasting from social media, and volunteering.

Archbishop Marcianò explained that during the Holy Year “the Church that lives among the military also wants to establish signs that express the hope that the Church and the world await from God, and which God entrusts to the military world.”

“These certainly include the sacred Jubilee sites, through which our military can attain the spiritual benefits deriving from the Jubilee Indulgence,” he said.

The "Amerigo Vespucci" at sea

Accompanying the spiritual life of the military at sea

The archbishop recalled how several Catholic chaplains have always served onboard the Amerigo Vescpucci, “silently but very effectively accompanying the spiritual life of the crew, and they will do so in a special way in this year of the Jubilee of Hope.”

Archbishop Marcianò officially inaugurated the Jubilee in his diocese with a Mass celebrated at the Church of the Military Penitentiary Organization in Santa Maria Capua Vetere , in the province of Caserta, near Naple. During his homily, after explaining the meaning of the jubilee indulgence, Archbishop Marcianò emphasized that "forgiveness is a concrete and fundamental step for those, like us, called to build a culture of peace. Often, forgiving others requires first forgiving oneself." He also reflected on the dimension of pilgrimage, which "in many ways characterizes the life and mission of the men and women of the Armed Forces and police, marking the journey of faith for each one.”

Growing in communion with God and fraternity

“In its hardships and joys, may the Jubilee be a privileged time for growing in communion with God and fraternity, in shared service to the defense of human life, justice, and peace," he said.

Among other Jubilee sites designated for the Italian Military Ordinariate are the Church of Santa Caterina da Siena (its main church) , the Church of the Celio Military Hospital in Rome and the chapel of the Penitentiary in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, as well as other locations in international peacekeeping and naval missions.

Preparing for the the Jubilee of the Armed Forces and Police in February

Meanwhile the Ordinariate is preparing for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces and Police, which on February 8-9. will bring together in Rome military personnel from around the world. The first day will feature a welcome event in one of Rome’s central squares including an inter-force band concert. Groups will then undertake a pilgrimage to the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica, before attending the Sunday Mass presided over by Pope Francis. The event will be preceded February 6 and 7 by a meeting of European Military Ordinaries at the headquarters of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences’ in Rome.

