Fr. Romanelli: Life slowly returns to Gaza after ceasefire deal

Following a phone call with Pope Francis this weekend, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the only Catholic Church in Gaza, tells Vatican News about the atmosphere as the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel comes into effect.

By Kielce Gussie & Bendetta Capelli

In the hours immediately after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect, Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church, spoke about the situation after more than one year of conflict.

Ceasefire does not mean immediate peace

Speaking to Bendetta Capelli, Fr. Romanelli explained the beginning of the ceasefire did not mean an immediate peace. “There was still gunfire and bombings,” he described. “There was a delay in the release of hostage names.”

People attending Holy Mass led by the Patriarch of Jerusalem at Holy Family parish on December 22, 2024

But, the priest said, people are now beginning to believe there is real hope. “People are beginning to think and live again,” he said.

In spite of the ceasefire deal, people are unable to return to their homes as it is still considered a military zone.

After 15 months of violence, Fr. Romanelli shared that many people have very simple wishes, such as going to the sea and swimming in it. Yet, the Israeli authorities have cautioned against it.

“People are beginning to think about how to rebuild their homes and restart their lives,” Fr. Romanelli explained, “but there is still uncertainty.”

Humanitarian aid is absolutely necessary

The parish priest stressed that humanitarian aid is essential. “Gaza is truly destroyed in all its infrastructure; only a few buildings remain standing,” he said. In addition to food, the people in Gaza are in need of clean water and diesel for generators and electricity.

A driver makes tea next to his truck loaded with aid as he waits to cross into Gaza from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border

600 trucks will be bringing aid—200 more than what came before the conflict began. Fr. Romanelli painted a picture of the dire situation for the 2.3 million people living in Gaza: “During the conflict, there were days when nothing got through, so 600 trucks is a good number, though certainly not enough.”

He expressed his hope that the international community will help provide aid to the people in the Gaza Strip.

Pope Francis has become a parishioner

Since the war began in October 2023, Pope Francis has made a habit of calling Fr. Romanelli every evening to check in. But on January 18, the parish priest described the call as “very beautiful.”

During that call, a number of refugees and children were present. The refugees used the call to thank the Pope for his solidarity. They made a banner and said a phrase in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Italian.

In turn, Pope Francis said how beautiful it was to see them and expressed his joy that peace was arriving in Gaza. This phrase, Fr. Romanelli said, made an impact on everyone. “We know that the ceasefire is not synonymous with peace,” he explained, but “it is a step toward the end of this war and the beginning of a new chapter in the life of Gaza.”

Every day, the Pope gives his blessing to the people of Gaza. Fr. Romanelli pointed out that, as the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem said, Pope Francis has “become one of us, one of our community, one of our parishioners.”

Life begins anew

In light of the ceasefire, the parish priest described the people as “truly, very tired, very tired.” Yet, despite this, Fr. Romanelli said there is “a sense of serenity, a kind of peace, but we must take it day by day.”

With so much to do in the Gaza Strip, he expressed his gratitude for the many people who have helped in any way. Specifically, he highlighted that the Church provided fruit and vegetables for about 60,000 people in December 2024 alone.

As the community waits for more aid sent by the Latin Patriarch and the Knights of Malta, Fr. Romanelli shared schools have reopened—only for girls, boys, and refugee children.

Even with a number of Church buildings damaged or destroyed, the parish priest expressed his hope that they will reopen and rebuild.