Churches in DRC launch roadmap for peace in Great Lakes Region

The Catholic and Protestant Churches of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), present a "Social Pact for Peace and Living Together in the DRC and the Great Lakes" to end the vicious cycle of violence and humanitarian crisis in the troubled region.

By Stanislas Kambashi, SJ and Lisa Zengarini

Amid ongoing insecurity in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and in the broader Great Lakes region, the Congolese Catholic and Protestant Churches —represented by the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC) — have joined forces to launch a new ambitious peace initiative aimed at addressing the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis and conflicts which have been plaguing the region for over three decades.

The "Social Pact for Peace and Living Together in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region"

Titled "Social Pact for Peace and Living Together in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region", the peace roadmap seeks to rally citizens, religious communities, and political leaders around a shared goal: that of ending violence and fostering peaceful coexistence and social cohesion.

The roadmap was presented earlier this week at a joint press conference in Kinshasa by its signatories, Monsignor Donatien Nshole and Reverend Eric Nsenga, respectively the General Secretaries of CENCO and ECC.

The two Christian leaders explained that the Pact is the result of a long process initiated by the Churches in response to numerous calls from various stakeholders to encourage the mobilization of all parties toward achieving lasting regional stability.

Stemming the vicious cycle of suffering, death and displacement

Insecurity and instability in the Congolese Eastern provinces, already plagued by decades of militia violence, reached a new high in 2022, after the allegedly Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement launched an offensive.

Clashes between government forces and militias, including now Islamist groups, widespread violations of human rights, and devastating incidents of gender-based violence have displaced over 6 million people within the country and forced 1 million to seek asylum across Africa. Diplomatic efforts to address the situation, including peace talks and ceasefire agreements, have been undermined by the complex web of local and regional interests.

To stem the vicious cycle of suffering, death, rape, forced displacement, and destruction the Congolese Churches call for restoring the good African ancestral traditions that wisely resolved problems under the so-called "palaver tree". Declaring the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope as the "Year of Peace and Living Together," they urge communities and States in the sub-region, notably DRC, Rwanda and Burundi, to work toward "peaceful and united coexistence," and to cultivate “good cross-border neighbourliness" so that their citizens can assert their "self-determination.”

An aerial view of Bulengo displaced persons camp, near Goma, North-Kivu province

Five core principles for a lasting peace

The roadmap identifies five core principles as the foundation for building a lasting peace and socio-political stability in the region: restoring the sociological and spiritual values of “Bumuntu”, “the ontological foundation of the African identity”; resolving conflicts through dialogue and consensus, addressing root causes without resorting to violence; embracing diversity to foster a united and resilient Africa; influencing African political leaders to halt armed conflicts, promote sustainable development, and curb the exploitation of natural resources; encouraging the international community to support these efforts with sincerity, fostering justice, peace, and environmental sustainability.

Working on a Charter for peace and harmony

Recognizing the complexity of the task, the Congolese Churches plan to establish thematic commissions on peace and social cohesion. Topics addressed by these commissions will be discussed in various workshops and will culminate in recommendations and resolutions to be included in a national Charter for peace and harmony, which will be adopted during a national forum in the coming months.

The two Churches describe their appeal as “prophetic and pastoral” and emphasize that the success of the Social Pact largely lies in the support from the Congolese people. For their part, they have pledged to advocate with key sociopolitical actors at both national and international levels and to conduct sociocultural activities to amplify their initiative.

