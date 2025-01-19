Cardinal Cupich: We oppose any immigrant mass deportation plan

Cardinal Cupich addresses reports of potential planned mass deportations targeting undocumented people in the Chicago area and reiterates the Catholic Church's commitment to human dignity, justice, and the rights of migrants and asylum seekers.

By Linda Bordoni

Expressing concern over reported plans of the new US administration to implement mass deportations targeting the Chicago area, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago affirmed that such an action would be “not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply.”

“The Catholic community stands with the people of Chicago in speaking out in defence of the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers. Similarly, if the reports are true, it should be known that we would oppose any plan that includes a mass deportation of U.S. citizens born of undocumented parents,” he said.

In a statement released on Sunday in Mexico City, where he is undertaking a pilgrimage, the cardinal wished the new government administration success in promoting the common good. Still, he decried the reports being circulated of potential mass deportations targeting the area and said such actions would betray the city’s legacy of immigration.

Cardinal Cupich’s statement comes on the eve of the inauguration of President Donald Trump who has pledged to stage a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration immediately after he takes the oath of office on Monday.

Chicago is considered a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that limits cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The cardinal pointed out that Chicago, like much of the United States, owes its vibrancy and diversity to generations of immigrants. “There is not a person in Chicago, save the Indigenous people, who have not benefited from this legacy,” he noted.

Call to conscience and action

Cardinal Cupich highlighted the importance of balancing lawful immigration enforcement with the defence of human dignity and rights, noting “We support the legitimate efforts of law enforcement to protect the safety and security of our communities - criminality cannot be countenanced when committed by immigrants or longtime citizens.”

However, he stressed that the Church “vigorously supports local and state legislation to protect the rights of immigrants in Illinois.”

And voicing strong opposition to reports of deportations involving U.S.-born children of undocumented parents, he said that this would be an affront to fundamental human rights and an assault on family unity.

Global and pastoral perspective

Quoting Pope Francis, Cardinal Cupich called for migration governance that respects human rights and avoids indiscriminate deportations.

“We are quick to forget that we are dealing with people with faces and names,” he said and he repeated the Pope’s warning against repatriating individuals to countries where they face grave threats.

“Millions of migrants flee their homelands for safer shores precisely because it is a life-or-death issue for them and their children,” he stated.

Places of worship as sanctuaries

The Cardinal of Chicago affirmed the Catholic Church’s commitment to protecting sacred spaces from immigration enforcement activities. He referenced the Sensitive Locations policy, which has been in effect since 2011 and discourages enforcement actions in places such as churches and schools.

“For members of faith communities, the threatened mass deportations also leave us with the searing question, ‘What is God telling us in this moment?’” he asked, calling for a collective examination of conscience.

Invitation to dialogue and solidarity

Cardinal Cupich’s statement concluded with an appeal for dialogue and for solutions that honour both the rule of law and the dignity of every person:

“People of faith are called to speak for the rights of others and to remind society of its obligation to care for those in need,” he said, adding that “If the indiscriminate mass deportation being reported were to be carried out, this would be an affront to the dignity of all people and communities, and deny the legacy of what it means to be an American.”