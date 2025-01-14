Cardinal Bo rejoices over new Bishop in Myanmar's troubled Kachin State

The President of Myanmar's Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, commends the faith and service of newly-consecrated Bishop John Mung La Sam in northern Myanmar's Kachin State. He also remembers all those displaced and suffering due to conflicts and tensions in the region.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Rejoice! Rejoice! Today, the heavens and the earth proclaim the glory of God as we gather to witness a moment of immense grace and uncontainable joy—the consecration of our new shepherd for the Diocese of Myitkyina!"

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the President of the Bishops' Conference of Myanmar, who had served two terms as the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences, stressed this as he expressed his delight over the consecration of Bishop John Mung La Sam for the Diocese of Myitkyina, the capital of the nation's Kachin State.

Civilians suffering and displaced in Kachin State

Kachin State, which is in northern Myanmar and borders China, is predominantly inhabited by the Kachin ethnic group, who are mostly Christian. The State is rich in gold, jade, and rare earth mines, resources that are almost entirely exported to China.

The area has faced increasing instability and its people have suffered human rights violations and displacement due to long-lasting armed conflicts between Myanmar's military junta and armed groups.

God's timing is perfect



In his sermon, Cardinal Bo focused on the joy that the episcopal consecration provides in this dramatic context, saying, "This is not just another day; this is a day of renewal, a celebration of hope, and a call to action for every one of us to rise and labour together in the abundant fields of the Lord!"

"You waited and waited; you prayed and prayed. How many times did it feel like God was silent, as though our daily cries for a shepherd were unanswered?" Cardinal Bo asked, reassuring, "Yet, my dear brothers and sisters, let me declare this truth boldly: God’s timing is perfect, and when His time comes, no one can stop it!"

He clarified that this moment is not merely the consecration of a Bishop, but rather "the dawning of a new journey for our Diocese."

"His call is clear," Cardinal Bo stressed, namely to "lay aside divisions, heal old wounds, and unite as one body in Christ," especially this Jubilee Year, in which "we are to walk hand in hand," with "unshakeable trust in the Lord."

A story that 'touches the depth of our hearts'

The personal story of the new Bishop, Cardinal Bo suggested, "touches the depths of our hearts" and "stirs our faith," for he was "born into humble circumstances," but ultimately would lead a life, with its "rugged simplicity of labour and quiet perseverance," "mirrored the hidden life of Jesus in Nazareth—a life seemingly ordinary, but filled with divine purpose."

For years, the Cardinal added, he worked silently, unnoticed by the world, "yet known intimately by God." "At an age when many might hesitate, weighed down by life’s challenges," he said, the now Bishop "embraced change with courage."

"His life," Cardinal Bo asserted, "proclaims a timeless truth: God does not choose the qualified; He qualifies those whom He chooses. "

Beacon of hope for Kachin people

The Bishop's "extraordinary journey" of perseverance and grace, the Cardinal insisted, is "a beacon of hope for the Kachin people."

"It reminds us," he added, "that no hardship is beyond God’s power to transform, no life too simple for His glory, and no dream too distant for His love."

The Church in Kachin, Cardinal Bo reflected, is a vibrant church in many ways, especially for its great involvement of the laity and its hundreds of catechists.

Given this, the role of the Bishop in Kachin, the Cardinal of Myanmar reiterated, is one of profound responsibility, "requiring him to teach, sanctify, and govern with deep compassion, courage, and wisdom."

Conflict, displacement and hardship

In a land marked by conflict, displacement, and hardship, Cardinal Bo insisted, "the Bishop must bring the light of Christ to guide the people through their struggles and empower them to rebuild their lives" and lead them through the challenges they face.

"In Kachin, where conflict and displacement disrupt lives," he underscored, "the Bishop is called to be a voice of hope and truth," one which takes to heart St. Paul's advice to Timothy which said to "preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke, and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction.”

Struggles for the people

The Bishop’s teaching, he countinued, must be rooted in the Gospel. However, he stressed it also must be contextualised to the challenges faced by the Kachin people, that include "struggles like displacement, the moral decay caused by drugs, and the deep wounds caused by conflict."

In this sense, he reminded, his words must guide the faithful to recognise their God-given dignity and work toward reconciliation and justice, ensuring that the faith is handed down without being diluted or ideologised.



In the vast and diverse Kachin context, where many villages are remote, Cardinal Bo stated, the Bishop must empower local leaders and catechists to care for the spiritual needs of the people, reaching those even in the most difficult-to-reach areas.