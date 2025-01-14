Bangladeshi bishop says government 'must act' over rising prices

The Auxiliary Bishop of Dhaka, Subroto Boniface Gomes, discusses rising food prices in Bangladesh. He also speaks about the country’s new government, and about how Bangladeshi Catholics are living the 2025 Holy Year.

The Auxiliary Bishop of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital city, has said that the country’s government “must take action” over the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Speaking to the Vatican’s Fides news agency, Bishop Subroto Boniface Gomes said that the “sharp increase” in the prices of food and other basic necessities in Bangladesh is “putting a heavy strain on the population”.

“The faithful complain that shopping in the capital's markets, even for meat, fish, eggs, has become an arduous task,” Bishop Gomes said. “How can families support themselves?”

These increasing prices are “one of the most urgent issues that the new year presents us with”, said Bishop Gomes, calling for “effective measures” to be taken by Bangladesh’s new government.

Relations with Yunus government

Since August 2024, Muhammad Yunus has been head of the country’s interim government, after ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India.

The Catholic Church's relations with the new Yunus government are "good”, said Bishop Gomes:



Nevertheless, he added, “we’ve asked that some Christians, of any denomination, be included in the government and reform commissions," a reference to the six commissions set up by the interim government to research reforms of the electoral system, the police, justice, the Anti-Corruption Commission, public administration, and the Constitution.

According to country’s 2022 census, there are around 500,000 Christians in Bangladesh.

“It’s important that our views are taken into account on different aspects of the country's future,” said Bishop Gomes.

Pope Francis arrives at the Church of the Holy Rosary in Dhaka, during a visit to Bangladesh in 2017

2025 Jubilee Year

Finally, Bishop Gomes reported that the Church in Bangladesh opened the 2025 Holy Year in a ceremony on the 8th January.



“The Bangladeshi faithful dream of a pilgrimage to Rome”, he added, but “it’s very difficult for them to get entry visas to Italy and the European Union.”



Bishop Gomes noted that Jesus Youth–an international Catholic movement that started in India–is attempting to organise a Jubilee pilgrimage for young people.

“We hope it will succeed”, he concluded.