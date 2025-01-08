Dr. Felix Wilfred remembered for contributions to theology and dialogue

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Fr. Dr. Felix Wilfred, a distinguished theologian, priest, and academic.

By LiCAS News

Cardinal Ferrão, who also heads the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), hailed the late Dr. Wilfred as “a beacon of intellectual and spiritual wisdom,” recognizing his transformative impact on the global theological landscape.

“Prof. Wilfred’s life was a testament to his extraordinary dedication to theological scholarship, interreligious dialogue, and the promotion of justice and harmony,” Cardinal Ferrão said in a statement issued by the CCBI General Secretariat.

“His profound insights, scholarly rigour, and compassionate pastoral approach have inspired theologians, clergy, and laypersons worldwide,” he added.

Cardinal Ferrão highlighted Dr. Wilfred’s far-reaching influence, noting his leadership roles in esteemed institutions, including the Vatican's International Theological Commission, the Indian Theological Association, and the FABC.

“As a globally celebrated scholar, Prof. Wilfred’s contributions transcended boundaries, enriching the Church’s mission across Asia and beyond,” he remarked.

The Cardinal also emphasized the lasting legacy of Dr. Wilfred’s groundbreaking work, particularly in bridging cultural and religious divides and advancing liberation theology in the Asian context.

“The Church in India owes a profound debt of gratitude to Prof. Wilfred. His dedication to academic excellence, his mentorship of students, and his prolific writings leave an enduring legacy that will inspire future generations,” the Cardinal said.

Dr. Wilfred died at the age of 76 on January 7 in Chennai, India, following a massive heart attack

Dr. Felix Wilfred’s contributions to theology, philosophy, and cross-cultural dialogue spanned decades.

He served as a professor at the University of Madras, where he held prominent positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Chairman of the School of Philosophy and Religious Thought.

Educated in Italy and France from his teenage years, Dr. Wilfred distinguished himself as a scholar, earning three gold medals for academic excellence.

He was a member of the International Theological Commission under then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and served as the President of the International Theological Review Concilium, published in multiple European languages.

Dr. Wilfred’s academic engagements extended globally. He was a visiting professor at prestigious institutions such as the University of Frankfurt, the University of Nijmegen, Boston College, Ateneo de Manila University, and Fudan University.

He also held the Chair of Indian Studies at Trinity College, Dublin, as an ICCR Professor.

After retiring from the University of Madras, Dr. Wilfred founded and directed the Asian Centre for Cross-Cultural Studies (ACCS) in Chennai.

His scholarly output includes numerous books and articles, with translations in multiple languages, and he edited The Oxford Handbook of Asian Christianity (2014). His most recent work, Religious Identities and the Global South: Porous Borders and Novel Paths (2021), underscored his enduring engagement with contemporary theological issues.

Dr. Wilfred was also Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Asian Christianity, a peer-reviewed publication indexed in SCOPUS.

Through his life and work, Dr. Felix Wilfred leaves behind an indelible mark on theology, fostering dialogue, and advocating justice and harmony in a divided world.

