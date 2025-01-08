Archbishop of Seoul urges Catholic MPs to focus on common good amidst crisis

In a Mass held at the chapel of South Korea's National Assembly, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick calls on Catholic parliamentarians to transcend party interests to address the current political and economic crisis in the country.

By Lisa Zengarini

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul has urged South Korean Catholic Members of Parliament to prioritize the common good amidst the country’s current political turmoil and economic challenges.

The crisis began after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3 , 2024 leading to widespread protests and ultimately his impeachment. This situation has exacerbated economic instability, particularly affecting small businesses and citizens struggling to make ends meet.

We must restore political stability through democratic procedures

Speaking at a special Mass he celebrated in the chapel of the National Assembly for Archbishop Chung stressed the need to go beyond party interests and cooperate to overcome the crisis focusing on long-term policies aimed at benefiting the nation as a whole.

"Regardless of which party is in government or in opposition, we must quickly restore political stability through democratic procedures," he said in the homily.

According to Fides agency, a total of 26 Catholic MPs from the Catholic Committee of the National Assembly attended the liturgy, including Chairman Kim Byung-kee, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, Senior Vice President Choi Hyung-du, a member of the People’s Power Party, Park Soo-hyun, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, Na Kyung-won, also of the People’s Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok, a representative of the New Reformed Party.

The importance of faith, mutual respect, and cooperation to overcome crisis

The Archbishop’s sermon highlighted the role of faith in guiding political leaders, urging them to advocate for harmony and coexistence instead of division.

He later met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik at the Presidential Office to discuss the crises that had gripped South Korea, including the martial law controversy, impeachment proceedings, and an air disaster at the end of the previous year.

Woo expressed appreciation for the Archbishop's call for mutual respect and humane leadership, noting its relevance to the nation’s recovery.

Additionally, the Archbishop and Speaker Woo discussed the upcoming World Youth Day in Seoul, scheduled for 2027. Woo expressed optimism about the event, envisioning it as an opportunity to showcase South Korea's democratic values and vitality. He assured that the National Assembly would lend its support to the initiative.