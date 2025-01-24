Protest marking last year's anniversary of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup outside the United Nations office in Bangkok

Four years on from a coup in the country, Aid to the Church in Need will divide February 1 into prayer shifts, so that people all around the world can partake in this global initiative.

By Kielce Gussie

Four years after the February 1 coup d’etat in Myanmar, which shifted power from the democratically elected government to the military, the country remains embroiled in conflict.

To mark this tragic anniversary, the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is calling for a 24-hour Global Day of Prayer for peace in Myanmar.

24 hours of prayer

On Saturday, February 1, ACN’s headquarters and 23 national offices, together with people from all over the world, will come together in prayer with “a spirit of solidarity and hope.” Whether joining from Australia, Cameroon, Scotland, or Guam, all will be able to participate as the day will be divided into prayer shifts – led by the various ACN national offices.

The Executive President of ACN International, Regina Lynch, explains the importance of this initiative, saying the day is “an opportunity for everyone, regardless of their place of origin, to unite in a collective plea for peace and reconciliation.”

Makeshift shelters at an internally displaced persons camp in Pekon township, Myanmar

Lynch points out that this Global Day is dedicated to the victims as well as “our brothers and sisters experiencing bombings, hunger, lack of electricity and means.” The danger and risk have not stopped the priests and religious in the country from their mission: they travel for days to reach distant parishes.

Ongoing challenges

Rather than petering out as the years have passed, the conflict has escalated. The United States Institute of Peace describes 2024 as “particularly devastating for the Myanmar military, marking its worst losses in history.” As a result of the violence, more than 3.3 million people have been internally displaced and at least 5,300 civilians killed.

Rohingya refugees gather in the "no man's land" behind Myanmar's border

February 1 will also serve as a reminder of the millions still living with the effects of the violence – those displaced from their homes, the young people who face a difficult future, and the religious who risk their lives to bring aid to those in need.