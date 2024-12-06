The Papal Foundation marks 25 years of scholarships benefiting 2,000 students

The Papal Foundation celebrates 25 years of providing scholarships to seminarians, religious, and laypeople so they can pursue their studies in Rome as part of the John Paul II Scholarship Fund.

By Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik and Tomasz Zielenkiewicz

The Papal Foundation, established in the United States in 1988, has extended its reach globally, aiding in areas such as building schools in Africa, providing medical care in Latin America, and funding scholarships.

December 5 marked the 25th anniversary of the John Paul II Scholarship Fund, which has enabled nearly 2,000 individuals to pursue studies in Rome.

A global mission

In 2024 alone, The Papal Foundation supported 118 projects across more than 60 countries. These initiatives address essential needs, including access to clean water, school construction, and classroom renovations.

Funds have also been allocated for translating Church teachings for evangelization, restoring churches, monasteries, and seminaries, constructing medical facilities, and providing scholarships. Each project follows priorities set by the Pope.

Since its inception, the Foundation has dedicated over $225 million to these causes as part of its mission to support the Popes in their pastoral and charitable endeavors worldwide.

Their work is made possible through the contributions of the "Stewards of Saint Peter," generous donors whose financial gifts drive the Foundation's projects.

A pivotal year: 1998

1998 was a milestone year for The Papal Foundation, marking the launch of the John Paul II Scholarship Program.

The initiative emerged from a conversation between Pope St. John Paul II and then-chairman Cardinal Francis O'Connor. John and Carol Seaman provided the initial funding to establish the program.

"Pope John Paul II's request for a scholarship program was deeply personal,” Mr. Seaman told Vatican News. “He himself had been a scholarship recipient during his studies at the Angelicum in Rome. He wanted the same opportunity to be made available to other needy men and women religious and lay leaders."

Over the past 25 years, the scholarship fund has provided $16 million to students, enabling 1,959 individuals to study in Rome.

Transforming lives

Sister Anna Kapounamai of India, a scholarship recipient, said her studies in Rome will help her better train young people in the proper use of social media.

"Today, the influence of social media is growing among youth and children,” she said. “My vision is to help young people become literate and responsible social media users while preserving their personal and social values. We extend our gratitude and prayers to The Papal Foundation and to Mr. John and Mrs. Carol Seaman for their support."

A Call to Responsibility

Cardinal Seán O'Malley, chairman of The Papal Foundation's Board of Trustees, quoted the Gospel of Luke: "To whom much is given, much will be required." He also emphasized the organization's role in addressing global inequality.

"In a society where the gap between rich and poor continues to grow, the Stewards of Saint Peter recognize their responsibility to prioritize the needs of the poor and vulnerable," Cardinal O'Malley said.

David Savage, the Foundation's executive director, added, "These grants, scholarships, and charitable initiatives are our organization's gift to the Catholic Church."

Papal acknowledgment

In April, members of The Papal Foundation met with Pope Francis in Rome.

In his address, the Holy Father underscored the importance of prayer and adoration as sources of inspiration for helping those in need.

He highlighted the Foundation's critical role in supporting worldwide educational, humanitarian, and pastoral projects.

The Pope also expressed gratitude for the aid provided to the Church and those on the spiritual and social margins, urging continued efforts to foster solidarity and peace.

As recipients of its generosity attest, The Papal Foundation offers a testament to the power of faith, generosity, and global cooperation in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.