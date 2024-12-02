Catholic and Buddhist leaders gather in Bangkok to celebrate late Cardinal Ayuso

Catholic clergy and Buddhist monks gather in a solemn display of unity at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklararm Ratchaworamahawihan, Bangkok, during a memorial ceremony for Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot. Photo by Sr. Kannikar Iamtaisong

Several Buddhist and Catholic leaders in Thailand have gathered at a prominent Bangkok Buddhist temple to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

The late Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, was honored on December 1 at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklararm Ratchaworamahawihan, one of Bangkok’s most prominent Buddhist temples (known around the world as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha), in a solemn ceremony marking his death.

This unprecedented event highlighted the deep bond between Catholic and Buddhist communities in Thailand, a connection strengthened by the Cardinal’s relentless dedication to fostering interfaith understanding.

His Holiness Somdet Phra Maha Thirachan, abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon, led a merit-making ceremony for the Cardinal, with ten Buddhist monks chanting prayers in a rite meant to guide his soul’s passage.

Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, followed with a Catholic liturgy, citing the Gospel of St. John: “Unless a grain of wheat falls to the earth and dies, it remains a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.”

The verse underscored the Cardinal’s enduring legacy in building interreligious connections.

The event served as a poignant reminder of Cardinal Ayuso’s life mission, bringing together Buddhist monks and Catholic clergy in a display of unity and mutual respect.

Cardinal Ayuso was a global leader in interreligious dialogue. In November 2022, he participated in the Seventh Buddhist-Christian Colloquium in Thailand, which convened over 150 delegates from across the world.

The colloquium, themed “Karuṇā and Agape in Dialogue for Healing a Wounded Humanity and the Earth,” emphasized compassion and love as pathways to addressing societal and environmental challenges.

A solemn altar setup at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklararm Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok, featuring a portrait of Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, a crucifix, and traditional Buddhist offerings. Photo by Sr. Kannikar Iamtaisong

The colloquium also symbolized growing cooperation between faiths, marked by a significant gesture: Thailand’s Buddhist leaders presented gifts to Pope Francis and Cardinal Ayuso, pledging mutual support in promoting empathy and shared responsibility for global crises.

Born in Spain, Cardinal Ayuso devoted his life to interfaith dialogue. His experience as a missionary in Egypt and Sudan enriched his perspective, making him a pivotal figure in fostering Christian-Muslim relations.

Under his leadership, the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue achieved milestones like the signing of the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb.

The Cardinal accompanied Pope Francis on historic visits to Muslim-majority nations and championed peace and understanding in regions where Christians are minorities. His unwavering commitment to unity left an indelible mark on interfaith communities worldwide.

As Thailand mourns his loss, Catholics and Buddhists sought to honor Cardinal Ayuso’s remarkable contributions to interreligious harmony in hopes of inspiring future generations.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.