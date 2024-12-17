Synodal journey ‘critical in rebuilding Nigeria’s Maiduguri Diocese’

The Church’s journey of synodality has reignited the faith and evangelical unity of Catholics in the Nigerian diocese of Maiduguri, according to a local parish priest.

By Michael Maduekwe

Fr. Hyellamada Mathias, the parish priest of St. Anne’s Michika, in Nigeria, has shared his views on the necessity of the Synodal journey in Maiduguri Diocese in the aftermath of the devastation wrought by Boko Haram. The non-state armed group has greatly affected the Church and the faithful in the northeastern part of the country.

“The Synod is all about also bringing the Church together to think and reflect on the way forward for the mission,” Fr. Hyellamada said in an interview with Vatican News. “So, we should look at the situation that has happened in the northeast and in the diocese; it’s a very beautiful opportunity to come together to look at those effects and challenges that came along with these happenings and champion the course of the Gospel in the future, collectively as a Church.”

Despite the devastation wrought by Boko Haram in the Maiduguri Diocese, especially in the demolition of churches and kidnapping of people from their homes, Fr. Hyellamada expresses hope that the synodal journey can help in rebuilding as a diocese.

Building on existing spirit of synodality

Fr. Hyellamada acknowledged that the Church in Maiduguri has been journeying the path of synodality.

“As a Church, particularly an African Church, we are a communal Church. As a communal Church, we already have that spirit of life of togetherness,” he said.

He noted that the diocesan bishop has created avenues for the lay faithful to “sit down and have a discussion on how to champion the mission of the Gospel in the diocese.”

Fr. Hyellamada highlighted that to continue building on the spirit of this existing culture of synodality, the Church has a role to play by emphasizing these values.

“All we need to keep on improving,” he said, “is to value our culture and also value some of our morals, that we as a Church can continue to make emphasis on some of them and, together as a Church, we can continue to champion the path of the Gospel together.”

Synodality: We should all do our part

With reference to St. Anne’s Parish, Fr. Hyellamada spoke about how the parish activities are carried out in a way to ensure that everyone is listened to and carried along.

“We give opportunity for different societies also to air their minds,” he said. “With all these opinions from different angles, we harmonise them and put them together. We also come to agree on ways we can also champion the course of the Gospel.”

The future of the Church

“You are the future of the world, the hope of the Church,” Pope St. John Paul II once said as he greeted a large number of young people during the inauguration of his pontificate.

Similarly, Pope Francis often says, “Dear young people, you are the living hope of a Church on the move!”

Fr. Hyellamada shares their view and takes deliberate approaches to involving young people in the parish.

“We are planning a youth summit, hopefully early next year,” he said. “All these are gearing towards bringing the people together and chart the course for the future for the Gospel.”

Signs of the fruits of synodality

Fr. Hyellamada acknowledged that synodal discussions have “been helpful.”

He noted that synodality “is beginning to take effect, because people are also coming up with beautiful ideas” on how to move forward as a parish community.

This new attitude is visible as people now feel free to “come up” and “air their minds.”

As the Church continues on her journey of synodality, Fr. Hyllemada said the Synod has reunited parish communities in the Church’s mission of evangelization.

“For me the message is this,” he said. “The Pope has come up with something important, and all we need to do is come together as a Church to emphasise some of our good moral qualities, and harness them together and use them for the propagation of the Gospel.”