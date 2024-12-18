Bishop Faddoul: Maronite Church's contribution to Synod on synodality

As synodality begins to root into the Church, the Maronite Bishop for Central and West Africa explores how the Synod resonates with African culture.

By Nour El Khoury – Beirut

Bishop Simon Faddoul of the Eparchy of Annunciation, a Maronite diocese in Africa, has shed light on the Synod for Synodality and the impact of the Maronite Church present in Africa on the universal Church’s future direction.

In an interview with Vatican News, Bishop Faddoul offered his insight into how the synodal process is perceived and implemented in the diverse cultural context of Africa.

The Maronite presence in Africa

The Eparchy of the Annunciation was created to shepherd the Maronite faithful across 24 countries in West and Central Africa. Although it was formally created as an eparchy on February 28, 2018 with Bishop Simon Faddoul as its First Bishop, its mission began in 2014 when it was founded as an Apostolic Exarchate under his guidance. The Maronite presence in Africa, however, dates back much further, with roots tracing to 1875, over a century and a half of Maronite heritage on the continent.

Bishop Faddoul's episcopal seat is situated in Nigeria, and he recalls the centuries-long ties of the Maronite Church with Africa. "We have over 150 years here, and the Maronite presence is well-rooted in Africa," he said, highlighting deep historical ties that have impacted the growth of the Church on the continent.

Synod's significance for the Universal Church

Bishop Faddoul noted how much the synodal concepts resonate with the African culture, explaining that synodality is not a new concept for Africans. The African Church has long relied on Episcopal conferences to fulfill synodal functions.

In the Maronite tradition, synodality dates back to the early Church, he said. The Maronite Catholic Church continues this synodal tradition, operating through a synodal structure in which bishops discuss and deliberate on significant decisions.

The synod of bishops is an essential governing body within the Maronite Church, as specified in the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches and in the Particular Law of the Maronite Church. According to these canons, the Maronite synod meets periodically to address doctrinal, pastoral, and administrative matters, embodying a collaborative approach that reflects both the synodal heritage of the early Church and the unique needs of the Maronite community today.

"The beauty of the synodal process is that the decisions are not just coming from the hierarchy but through dialogues, collaboration, and input from the faithful," said Bishop Faddoul. "From the very beginning, we have been part of the Synod for Synodality in our Eparchy in its different phases: diocesan, and continental involving all faithful, clergy and congregation in our Eparchy. For us Maronites it's not a foreign idea."

Bishop Faddoul with Nour El Khoury

The Maronite voice at the Synod

Bishop Faddoul emphasized the importance of the Maronite Church in Africa and its contributions to the synodal work.

“As part of the universal Church, we have the right to express our opinions and share our experiences. Through our representatives of our Eparchy in the Synod on Synodality, our voices were heard, and we contribute our unique perspective to the broader conversation,” he said.

The Maronite Bishop noted that his Eparchy worked closely with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria during the initial phase of the Synod on Synodality, organizing encounters, seminars, and conferences.

“At the same time, we have been part of the synodal journey led by our Maronite Church in Lebanon, working with the committee established by the Maronite Synod,” he said. “We submitted our reports on different phases of the process, and participated in synodal seminars and activities organized by our mother Church. In this way, the voice of the Maronite community was represented both from the African continent and from the East, from both ‘lungs’ of the Catholic Church.”

Bishop Faddoul noted that the Maronites in Africa speak with a unique voice, which is shaped by the realities of their living in African society and within African cultures.

He said this diversity will enrich the synodal process, adding that contributions from various regions “present a fuller and richer understanding of the issues facing Christians around the world.”

Bishop Faddoul on synodality in Africa

Balancing Eastern traditions with African realities

As a Lebanese Maronite bishop, Bishop Faddoul feels he is making his own “pilgrimage” of sorts, saying he faces the same challenge as everyone else in the lightning-quick world of African Christianity.

He wonders how to strike an authentic balance between the tradition that undergirds the Maronite Church's ancient heritage and Africa's unique nature. This balance, he said, comes "in harmony.”

A message for the Maronite faithful in Africa

Finally, Bishop Faddoul urged the Maronite faithful on the African continent to receive inspiration about the Synod and how it can set them up for the future of the Church.

"The Synod is not only a work of bishops or theologians,” he said. “It is an appeal to all Christians to invest in the life of the Church."

Everyone, he added, has to play a part in the health of the Church, with each Christian living out our faith and discerning where God is leading the community.

The Maronite Bishop urged hope and involvement among the faithful, while expressing confidence that the Synod would create a new reality for the Church in Africa and beyond.

“It's still early in the journey,” he said. “But I think we are on a good path towards a more inclusive and happy Church and an ever more unified Church."

As the Church seeks to root synodality in her everyday life, Bishop Faddoul invited each Church to speak with its own unique voice while placing a special emphasis on Africa, one to which the universal Church needs to listen carefully.