Building community, transforming lives: Sister Luke's mission to help others serve

From building houses in developing countries to assisting residents of tornado-struck US states, Sr. Luke Boiarski, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, has spent the last 54 years of her religious life bringing people together to care for others in new and creative ways.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Sister Luke Boiarski, a lover of art and people, has always sought to serve as a beacon for the voice of God, passionately using her gifts and talents to help other people.

Born in Bellaire, Ohio, a city in the United States, Sr. Luke grew up in an intergenerational home that included grandparents, uncles, and cousins.

Proud of her Italian and Polish heritage, she reflects, "Early on in my life, I was given the opportunity to relate to different ages and cultures, which was a wonderful benefit for me."

Vocation

"Vocations are caught," says Sr. Luke, who was inspired to join the Sisters of Charity by the love and dedication she observed in the sisters during her school years.

“If you feel something in your heart that speaks of a path you want to take, listen to it; God speaks through your heart. It’s very simple,” she adds.

Sr. Luke has now been a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 54 years.

Sister Luke along with a volunteer share a heartfelt moment with an elderly local in Belize

Volunteer Ministry

As vocation director, women would write to Sr. Luke expressing their desire to be of service, not necessarily through a vowed way of life. With these desires in mind, she helped to initiate the volunteer ministry that welcomed both women and men to support those in need, helping with housing and basic necessities.

Employing her natural gifts as a "people-gatherer," the religious sister invites others to do concrete service projects across various countries and US states, including Belize, Botswana, India, Nepal, Appalachia, Mississippi, Montana, and New Orleans.

“The volunteers aren’t wealthy; they pay for their tickets, save up their vacation funds, and forego other luxuries for the sake of service,” Sr. Luke shares. “They are filled with God’s grace and simply want to help.”

Disaster Relief Ministry

Under Sr. Luke’s leadership, the volunteer program expanded significantly, with her teams building more than 27 houses for the locals of Belize.

In one instance, when flooding cancelled a planned trip to the Blackfoot Reservation in Montana, Sr. Luke quickly adapted, taking volunteers to Joplin, Missouri, to assist tornado survivors.

Sister Luke and the volunteers at Joplin

She recalls this shift in plans as a moment of divine intervention. Before leaving, a friend expressed concern over her uncertainties, to which Sister Luke could only respond, "I don’t know, I feel called to change direction in where volunteers should go.” The friend, alarmed, remarked, “Luke, you scare me,” and she replied, “I scare myself.”

Like Mary, Sr. Luke felt uncertain but was willing to answer the call.

This experience led to the formation of the SCN Disaster Relief Ministry, through which she has since led relief teams to disaster-stricken areas in Nepal, Indiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, Texas, and elsewhere.

Ever creative, Sr. Luke responded to the invitation by Elaine Rhodes to begin a sewing ministry at Nazareth, that now includes 23 women who sew dresses for children and outfits, for volunteers to bring on their relief trips.

Her vision of a welcoming space for volunteers on the Nazareth campus led to the establishment of the St. Joseph the Carpenter Volunteer House.

Today, over 500 volunteers are connected with the SCN Congregation, largely due to Sr. Luke’s inspiring leadership. “It’s very rewarding; sometimes you get physically tired, but your spirit never gets exhausted,” she remarks.

Sister Luke and the volunteers during a disaster relief operation

Charity Alive

Many SCN Associates first connected with the congregation as volunteers. Sr. Luke delights in bringing people together, often saying, “It’s all about relationships.” Through prayer, service, and meaningful conversations, life-changing bonds are formed.

Recognizing the importance of engaging young adults, Sr. Luke and Sr. Nancy Gerth founded “Charity Alive,” a group that connects young adults with the SCN mission. Charity Alive’s four components include service, deepening spirituality, offering mutual support, and finding purpose.

A Message to the World

The Gospel call invites all religious women to read the signs of the times and to respond in kind. Sr. Luke’s response has led her to find innovative ways to bring people together in service of other people and their unique need for love.

“People are the same,” she observes. “What we share is our humanity, and we are all searching for God and something to hold onto in this life.”

Sr. Luke’s wish is for everyone to experience happiness, saying, “The most joyful people I’ve met are those who give of themselves for the good of all.”