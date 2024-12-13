Bishop appeals for aid after eruption displaces thousands in the Philippines

Filipino Bishop Gerardo Alminaza appeals for aid for families displaced after the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on December 9, which forced more than 87,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

By LiCAS News

Mount Kanlaon, an active volcano located on Negros Island in the central Philippines, spewed scorching ash, debris, and rocks, affecting communities on its southeast flank on December 9.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, one of the areas impacted by the disaster, called for solidarity and tangible assistance for those forced to flee.

“We want to accompany our prayers with concrete help,” he said, urging donations of essential goods such as drinking water, food parcels, and medicines.

In a message, Bishop Alminaza, who is Vice President of Caritas Philippines, emphasized that such crises present an opportunity to demonstrate faith and care for others.

“Difficult times can indeed be the best times to witness our faith, show our love for one another, and affirm our mission to truly care for our common home,” he said.

The diocese also released a collective prayer, acknowledging human negligence in environmental stewardship.

“We confess our sins against you and against your creation," said Bishop Alminaza in his statement. "We have not been good guardians of nature. Nature suffers from our injustice and indifference. Typhoons, floods, volcanic eruptions, and other natural disasters are occurring in increasing numbers and intensity. Let us pray and invoke the protection of the Most High."

Caritas organizations in the Diocese of San Carlos and neighboring dioceses have mobilized to deliver aid to the displaced communities.

The local Caritas office published an appeal for donations, asking for support “in the spirit of Christian charity, as Christmas is just around the corner.”

While the government has pledged support and is working to provide temporary shelter for evacuees, the Church’s role has been pivotal in galvanizing community support.

Bishop Alminaza’s appeal has reinforced the diocese’s commitment to addressing both the immediate needs of affected families and the deeper call for care for creation.

Mount Kanlaon, one of the Philippines’ 24 active volcanoes, has erupted over 40 times since 1866. Located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, the country is prone to volcanic eruptions and other natural disasters.

