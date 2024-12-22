Patriarch Pizzaballa visits Gaza Christians

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa enters the Gaza Strip and presides at Mass with the parish community of Fr. Gabriel Romanelli. The Patriarch: "We are proud of you because you have remained what you are: Christians with Jesus." On Tuesday he will go to Bethlehem for the celebration of Christmas Mass at St Catherine's.

By Roberto Cetera

"The whole world is with you" the Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said this morning while visiting the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza. He visited the small Christian community in the Gaza Strip who have taken refuge in the parish compound for more than 14 months. It was the first light of dawn when the Patriarch left Jerusalem to enter Gaza, escorted by Israeli soldiers, through the Eretz crossing.

The visit was eagerly awaited by the faithful who hoped to be able to celebrate Christmas with their bishop in an atmosphere of serenity and joy, at least for one day. This is the second time that Cardinal Pizzaballa has managed to enter Gaza and visit the community led by the parish priest Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, following his visit on 16 May last. To ensure maximum security on the route, news of the visit was only given after arrival in the community.

Solidarity with Gaza Christians

Cardinal Pizzaballa then presided over the Mass, celebrated with white vestments in a foretaste of Christmas joy. During the Mass he also imparted the Sacrament of Confirmation to a number of young people.

In his homily, the Patriarch congratulated the resilience of the Christian community: "You are the light of our Church and Christmas is precisely the feast of Light," the Light that is Jesus, and "Jesus who, never forget, is also here with you." "We are proud of you," continued the Cardinal, “not because of anything in particular, but because you have remained what you are: Christians with Jesus”. And again, "just as all the people of the world, not only Christians, are with you, so too you can give something to the world that looks at you, bringing the light of Christ to everyone with your example."

Visit to Bethlehem

After his visit to Gaza, the day after tomorrow, Christmas Eve, the Patriarch will make his solemn entry into Bethlehem, where he will be welcomed by another suffering community and where he will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass in St. Catherine's Church.