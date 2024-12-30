Papal visit to Indonesia in 2024 "strengthened fraternity and harmony"

Remembering highlights of Pope Francis' apostolic journeys in 2024, Queen Gusti Kanjeng Putri Mangkoenagoro IX of Indonesia fondly recalls the Pope's visit to her home country of Indonesia from 3-6 September. She underscores how the visit helped strengthen human fraternity and harmony.

By Vatican News

Remembering the pastoral journeys of Pope Francis in 2024, from 2-13 September the Pope visted four nations in Asia and Oceania: Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Sinapore. The visit to the first nation in his travels, Indonesia, is remembered fondly by Queen Gusti Kanjeng Putri Mangkoenagoro IX who welcomed him and attended the events.

In the following interview, she shares her joy and gratitude for the pastoral visit and recalls the heartfelt parting words of Pope Francis there, "may God bless you and make you grow and persevere in peace and fraternal love!" During the conclusion of Mass in Jakarta with the tiny Catholic community there, the Pope expressed his own "joyful gratitude for the superb welcome" received, and in a special way to the President of the Republic, civil authorities and all those assisting in the preparations and security, and all the people of the nation.

"Dear brothers and sisters," Pope Francis concluded, "may God bless you and make you grow and persevere in peace and fraternal love!"

Interview with Queen Gusti Kanjeng Putri Mangkoenagoro IX of Indonesia

1) What impressions did the papal visit to Indonesia leave on you?

The experience left me with a profound sense of joy and gratitude. It is a sacred blessing that I have received at this point in my life. Never could I have imagined that I would have the opportunity to attend the Holy Mass with His Holiness, Pope Francis, at GBK Jakarta, alongside thousands of people. Truly, I am left speechless. Pope Francis' visit to Indonesia also gave me a deep sense of peace, happiness, and tranquility, and most importantly, I hope it brought the same feelings to all the people of Indonesia. Indonesia is a vast country with diverse ethnicities, religions, and cultures. In line with Pope Francis' message of faith, fraternity or brotherhood, and compassion or empathy

2) What kind of impact do you think the visit had on Indonesia in general?

His visit to Indonesia had a positive impact. We can witness the beauty of harmonious relationships between religions, ethnicities, and races, fostering unity and mutual tolerance. For instance, when Pope Francis visited Istiqlal Mosque and was warmly welcomed by the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Nasaruddin Umar, the warmth and harmony were deeply felt, leaving a lasting sense of peace in our hearts. I hope that this peace, warmth, and love will continue to blossom in human relations, especially in Indonesia.

3) Do you believe the visit has helped strengthen human fraternity and harmony?

I firmly believe Pope Francis' visit strengthened and reinforced the brotherhood and harmony among all people, particularly in Indonesia. His visit carried a universal message of faith, spirit, empathy, peace, and tolerance, not only for the people of Indonesia but for the entire world. May we wholeheartedly embrace and practice his message with full awareness and sincerity. In conclusion, I extend my deepest gratitude to Pope Francis for visiting Indonesia, and to all those who made his visit possible. May love and peace be with us all.