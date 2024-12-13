News from the Orient – December 13, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Syrian Christians looks to the future, Iraqis celebrate martyrs’ feast, and Syro-Malabar Catholics get a new Cardinal.

This week’s News from the Orient:

What future for Christians in Syria?

On Monday, December 9, just days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, leaders of the Christian Churches of Aleppo met with representatives of the groups now governing Syria.

Chaldean Bishop Antoine Audo described the meeting as "very positive." The discussions were marked by assurances of security for Syrian Christians and the continuation of religious practices.

The new authorities also announced that Christian schools would remain open. Despite these developments, humanitarian challenges persist, and Christians remain vigilant about the evolving situation.

Feast of Mar Behnam and Sarah in Iraq

On Tuesday, December 10, the Feast of Mar Behnam and Sarah was celebrated at their monastery in Khidr Ilyas, near Qaraqosh, Iraq.

The day began with the inauguration of a newly restored building, attended by Archbishop Hano, the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Mosul and Qaraqosh, along with many clergy. A Mass followed, presided over by Archbishop Hano and co-celebrated with Mar Abris, Assyrian Bishop of Duhok and representative of Patriarch Mar Awa III.

Mar Behnam and Sarah, a brother and sister, are particularly revered in Iraq. They were martyred in the 4th century for converting to Christianity, and their monastery was built shortly after their deaths.

New Cardinal for Syro-Malabar Church

The Syro-Malabar Church has a new cardinal. Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, coordinator of Pope’s Apostolic Journeys, was created cardinal by Pope Francis on December 7.

Born in Chethipuzha, in the Indian state of Kerala, he was ordained a priest in 2004 for the Archdiocese of Changana-cherry. During a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, he received the cardinal’s biretta and ring. The event brought together all 21 new cardinals.