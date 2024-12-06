News from the Orient – December 6, 2024

In this week's news from the Eastern Churches, produced in collaboration with L'Œuvre d'Orient, Syrian cities fall to rebels, Ukrainians celebrate St. Nicholas, and the Holy Land marks the start of Advent.

This week’s News from the Orient:

War returns to Aleppo

The cities of Aleppo and Hama in northern Syria have fallen into the hands of the armed militia Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, originating from the Idlib region.

Some residents fled, but the majority were caught off guard by the rapid incursion and the lack of resistance from the government army.

After 13 years of war, leaders of Christian Churches have expressed concern about the potential return of daily violence.

In response, the Syrian army conducted a series of bombings, resulting in several casualties and the destruction of the Holy Land College, run by the Franciscans.

Saint Nicholas in Ukraine

On Sunday, December 1, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, inaugurated the Saint Nicholas Residence at the Patriarchal House in Lviv to celebrate the saint’s feast, a tradition deeply cherished in Christian culture.

The house will remain open until December 15 to host children and share festive moments and receive gifts.

True to its mission offering moral support in times of crisis, the Church aims to "bring joy to children whose childhood is stolen by war."

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by Christmas carols performed by the choir of the Holy Spirit Theological Seminary in Lviv.

Advent begins in Jerusalem

On December 1, Fr. Francesco Patton made his solemn entry into Bethlehem, marking the beginning of Advent.

Arriving as a pilgrim from Jerusalem, the Custos of the Holy Land was welcomed along Star Street and under the Al-Zararah Arch by a procession of children, believers, and religious representatives.

In the Grotto of the Nativity, he lit the first Advent candle, declaring: "I invite pilgrims to return to the Holy Land as soon as possible, with the sincere hope that this war will end before Christmas."