Aleppo's Maronite Archbishop on Christians' role in shaping a new Syria

Archbishop Joseph Tobjie says Christians must play a role in building an inclusive and democratic society as Syria faces an uncertain transition.

By Cecilia Seppia and Linda Bordoni

As Syria begins a political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, hopes for peace are tempered by ongoing violence and instability. Celebrations erupted across the country after the end of a 54-year regime, but the challenges ahead are immense, says Maronite Archbishop of Aleppo, Joseph Tobjie.

Speaking to Vatican News, Archbishop Tobjie highlighted hope and the need for caution as the nation navigates this uncertain period.

“From a security perspective, things are relatively calm here in Aleppo,” he said. “However, isolated acts of violence persist, and in Damascus, the situation appears far worse. Sadly, weapons remain widespread, even among children. Seeing a child carry a rifle is something no one should ever witness.”

Urgent call for stabilization

The Archbishop emphasized the necessity of stabilizing Syria, both politically and socially. He acknowledged the role of various rebel groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in Assad’s fall but expressed cautious optimism about their intentions moving forward.

“The HTS group has made promises to respect all communities, including minorities, and so far, their actions are aligned with their words,” Archbishop Tobjie explained, “They treat us Christians with respect, and there is no form of persecution at present.

Although HTS is rooted in Islamist ideology, he noted that the group is not fanatical, and is not imposing Islamic law. "Women, for example, are not forced to wear the veil, and there have been no significant social changes.”

While recognizing these positive signs, the Archbishop remained cautious: “I cannot be too optimistic nor too pessimistic. We must walk prudently, observing how the situation evolves daily.”

He also pointed to the promises made by Syria’s interim Prime Minister, Mohammed Al-Bashir, who pledged to protect minorities, women, and children, and to restore justice across the nation.

“The world is watching Syria now,” he said. “These promises cannot just be propaganda. Without tangible progress, Syria will struggle to gain international recognition.”

Partners in building a new Syria

Archbishop Tobjie urged Syrian Christians to take an active role in shaping the country’s future noting “We Christians cannot stand by as spectators.”

“After decades of totalitarian rule, where others made decisions for us, we must now find our voice and contribute to building a civil and democratic state that respects all people.”

Reflecting on the challenges Christians face in entering political life, Tobjie explained that this is uncharted territory.

“We are not well-prepared for political engagement,” he admitted noting that “For over 50 years, we were silenced and sidelined. But now is the time to rise to the challenge. We must lay the foundations for a state rooted in the common good, one that guarantees the dignity and rights of all citizens.”

A Church close to the people

Monsignor Tobjie also thanked the European bishops for their solidarity during this critical time. In a letter signed by Monsignor Mariano Crociata of COMECE, European bishops conveyed their support for the Syrian people and urged an orderly, peaceful transition.

“For us, it is vital not to feel alone,” the Archbishop said. “We thank Pope Francis for his unwavering calls for peace and for encouraging a peaceful and just process.”

Reflecting on Syria’s resilience, Monsignor Tobjie described the immense suffering the nation has endured.

“We are a resilient people,” he said. “We have survived 13 years of war, earthquakes, the pandemic, and famine. It is not that we are used to catastrophe—no one can ever get used to such pain—but our faith sustains us.”

In these darkest moments, he continued, people often ask, “Where is God?”

“Our task is to stand close to the people, to strengthen their faith, hope, and charity. God is with us, even in our suffering,” he said.

A future of peace and inclusion

Looking ahead, Archbishop Tobjie called on all Syrians to work together to build a nation that respects diversity and guarantees justice.

“We Christians have a role to play,” he concluded. “We are called to be a balancing force in this new political landscape, contributing to a society that respects everyone and offers hope to future generations.”

