Catholic school in Indonesia closes amid Mount Lewotobi’s eruption

Signage of SMP Katolik Sanctissima Trinitas Hokeng, a Catholic school in Desa Klatanlo, Wulanggitang sub-district, East Flores Regency. Accredited with an 'A' rating, the school was established on Sept. 1, 1957. Photo supplied

A 66-year-old Catholic school in East Nusa Tenggara in Indonesia has been forced to shut down due to the continued eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki.

By Mathias Hariyadi

The closure of SMP Katolik Sanctissima Trinitas Hokeng, a Catholic school in Desa Klatanlo, marks a sorrowful chapter for the Missionary Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit (SSpS) and the local Catholic community.

“This is [an] unpleasant decision for all stakeholders as well [as] for student[s] and their parents,” wrote Sr. Lidwin Maria, SSpS, principal of the Sanctissima Trinitas School in Hokeng, in an official letter issued on Saturday.

The decision was made following guidance from the SSpS Generalate, which determined the ongoing volcanic activity since November 3 posed too great a risk to continue operations.

Tragically, the eruption claimed the life of the local SSpS chief, Sr. Nikolin Padjo, when her room was struck by a massive stone. The school’s buildings, including the classrooms, all-female boarding facilities, and the postulate, were severely damaged.

A historic institution in dangerous zone

Sanctissima Trinitas School, located in Hokeng Jaya Village in Wulanggitang sub-district, was one of three significant religious institutions in the area.

Alongside the SSpS convent and San Dominggo’s Minor Seminary, the school stood within 4–5 kilometers of the mountain’s crater, a zone highly vulnerable to volcanic eruptions.

Local residents had no warning before the midnight eruption, which struck while most were asleep.

‘A very sad decision’

The closure of the school is set to take effect on January 1, 2025, as per the letter circulated to parents and stakeholders. Sr. Maria expressed profound sorrow over the decision.

“The letter is official and validity is true. We are in [an] unpleasant atmosphere to decide the fate and extend our information to you,” she told local media on Saturday evening.

The congregation plans to relocate the school to a safer area, but no details have been confirmed. The school had long been a historical and educational cornerstone for the Catholic community in Hokeng.

“Very sad that Hokeng’s benchmark will soon disappear,” said Imelda, a school alumna, as quoted by local media.

She emphasized that many people in Hokeng, predominantly Catholics, have received their education at the school.

Uncertainty remains about the fate of San Dominggo’s Minor Seminary and the SSpS formation house, both of which are also in the high-risk zone.

Legacy of service

Sanctissima Trinitas School was established on August 6, 1958, by two missionary nuns, Sr. Guntil and Sr. Emanuel Linsen, under the Santu Gabriel Maumere Foundation.

Initially an all-girls school with only 19 students, it expanded in 1988 to admit boys under the leadership of Sr. Marselina Ngozo. Today, the school has 155 students and 14 teachers.

Sr. Maria affirmed the congregation’s commitment to ensuring education in line with SSpS’s vision and mission.

“The decision is issued in accordance with [the] still potential serious danger caused by volcanic eruption and to make sure that our education service still complies with SSpS’s vision and mission,” she said.

The school’s closure marks the end of an era for Hokeng, as the community faces an uncertain future amid Mount Lewotobi’s unrest.

