India’s Bangalore Archdiocese offers safe shelter for migrants

The Archdiocese of Bangalore in India has launched an initiative to provide a safe shelter for migrants with the “Migrants Reception and Short Stay Centre.”

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

Marking a milestone in its mission of service and inclusivity, the Archdiocese of Bangalore has initiated the “Migrants Reception and Short Stay Centre” to offer shelter to migrants.

The center is located in Mathikere, near Yeshwantpur Railway Station, making it easily accessible for those in need.

Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, India, is home to a considerable migrant population. Reports by The Times of India indicate that nearly half of the city's residents are migrants.

Recognizing this reality, the Archdiocese has invested in this critical cause by establishing the shelter.

Foundation ceremony

On December 1, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, blessed the foundation stone of the center, in the presence of Archbishop Peter Machado, Auxiliary Bishop Arokia Raj Satis Kumar, the parish priest, and parishioners of Christ the King Parish, who are aiding this initiative.

Archbishop Girelli expressed appreciation for the project, describing it as a commendable effort to uphold the dignity of migrants.

“Migrants are like God and should be welcomed with dignity,” he said. “The Archdiocese of Bangalore is truly living out the Indian cultural ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (a guest is akin of God) while aligning with Pope Francis’ vision of addressing the needs of migrants.”

Foundation ceremony of 'Migrants' Reception and Short Stay Center' in Bangalore, India

This Migrants’ Center, he remarked, “is a step toward affirming their dignity and showing them the love of Christ through our actions.”

The event brought together representatives from the Apostolic Nunciature, priests, religious leaders, and parishioners.

Archbishop Machado extended his gratitude to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and Cardinal-elect Fabio Baggio, the Dicastery’s Under Secretary, for their support.

He also acknowledged the support of the Scalabrinian missionaries, who will manage the “Migrants Reception & Short Stay Centre.” The project is being coordinated under the aegis of the Bangalore Multipurpose Social Service Society (BMSSS).

A testament to Gospel values

The project recalls Pope Francis’ words, “Every stranger who knocks at our door is an opportunity for an encounter with Jesus Christ, who identifies with the welcomed and rejected strangers of every age.”

According to a press statement, the initiative reflects the Archdiocese of Bangalore’s unwavering commitment to the Gospel values of love, service, and inclusivity.

The “Migrants Reception and Short Stay Centre” stands as a testament to the Church’s mission to care for the marginalized and vulnerable, and a reminder of the enduring call to love and serve others with compassion.