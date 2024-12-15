Lord's Day Reflection: 'Rejoice: Jesus, our joy, is coming'

As the Church marks the Third Sunday in Advent, Fr. Marion Nguyen, OSB, offers his thoughts on the day’s liturgical readings focusing on Advent as a time of waiting.

By Fr Marion Nguyen, OSB*

Advent is a time of waiting, but it is also a time of joy because the one whom we await is someone we love. Thus, all the readings encourage us to enter into this joy. “Shout for joy, O daughter Zion!” says the prophet Zephaniah. Saint Paul, in the second reading, reiterates his command to the Philippians, “I shall say it again: rejoice!” John the Baptist, in the gospel, gives us the means by which we enter this joy: purity of heart.

For some, joy is difficult to come by this season. The causes may be many and diverse, but one cause will always be present: forgetting God. As the popular saying goes, “Jesus is the reason for the season”; when the reason is absent, so is the joy. The angel first announced to the shepherds the reason for their joy, “I proclaim to you good news of great joy... for today in the city of David a saviour has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord” (Lk 2:1-11). Zephaniah and Paul gave reasons for joy: “The Lord is in your midst” and “the Lord is near.” Christian joy then must include a refocusing on the person of Jesus and his love for us. The monk’s weapon of choice to obtain this recentering is silence and prayer (cf. Rule of Benedict 7:56). God, the Lover, sometimes prefers to whisper his message, which can only be heard in silence (cf. 1 Kgs 19:12).

Benedictines have always admired John as our model ever since the moment Benedict erected the chapel at Montecassino in honour of John the Baptist to replace the altar of Apollo (cf. Dialogues II , 37). John’s counsel in today’s Gospel is the source of monastic wisdom:

“Whoever has two cloaks should share with the person who has none.” This counsel demonstrates the monastic principle to be detached from worldly things as promoted by Abba Moses when he said, “When you have nothing, you have everything” (cf. rb 33). Detachment from things does not mean detachment from fellow Christians in the world but fosters a deeper union with others. Abba Antony said, “Our life and our death is with our neighbour” (cf. rb 4:26; 72:8).

“Stop collecting more than what is prescribed.” The presence of avarice is evidence of a lack of trust in God’s providence. Abba Poemen said, “He who takes care of today will also take care of tomorrow” (cf. Mt 6:34; rb 4:74).

“Be satisfied with your wages.” Admittedly a hard counsel in this present time, but looking for satisfaction in external matters beyond what is just is evidence of a void regarding interior matters; a person who enjoyed a sumptuous meal will not hanker after a Snickers bar. Abba Antony said, “The one who has God in his heart is content with everything” (cf. Lk 12:15; rb 5:14). Complaining and murmuring destroys joy and the monastic virtue of gratitude.

Jesus, our joy, is coming. Let us make room for Him through stillness. Let us welcome the Joy of the World by purifying our hearts of spiritual clutter and decorate it with generosity, faith, and gratitude.

*Abbot of St. Martin Abbey

Lacey, Washington