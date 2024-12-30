Fides study shows 13 missionaries killed in 2024

An annual Fides study reports the deaths of 13 Catholic missionaries in 2024, highlighting the dangers faced by those working in regions plagued by violence, poverty, and corruption.

By Francesca Merlo

Every year, a report by the Fides News Agency, a service of the Pontifical Missionary Societies, presents the stories of missionaries and pastoral workers who have been murdered around the world. As 2024 draws to a close, this year’s report highlights the tragic deaths of 13 Catholic missionaries, including eight priests and five laypeople: men and women who dedicated their lives to serving vulnerable communities, often in regions fraught with violence, poverty, and social injustice.



The report broadens the term "missionary", extending it to include all Catholics involved in pastoral work who were killed while living their faith, whether or not their deaths met the strict criteria for martyrdom.

A global issue

It also notes that the two most dangerous continents for missionary work are Africa and South America, with five deaths recorded in each. In Africa, the countries affected included Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa. In South America, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Brazil were the countries in which the missionary workers were killed. The report also mentions two deaths in Europe: in Poland and Spain. The broad geographical distribution of violence against missionaries highlights the increasing risks faced by those dedicated to faith-based work even in regions that are considered to be relatively peaceful.

Fighting for social justice and an end to corruption

Among those remembered is Edmond Bahati Monja, a journalist and coordinator for Radio Maria in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, who was shot dead while investigating armed group violence in North Kivu Region. His death is part of the ongoing struggles faced by those speaking out against injustice in war-torn regions. Another person killed is Juan Antonio López, a lay missionary from Honduras who was murdered after denouncing corruption and the growing links between local governments and criminal organisations.

“God continues to work miracles through them”

Since 2000, Fides has documented 608 missionaries and pastoral workers who have been killed worldwide. Pope Francis has often reminded us of the significance of their sacrifices. Reflecting on the feast of St. Stephen, he said: “The seed of their sacrifices, which seems to die, germinates, and bears fruit. God continues to work miracles through them, changing hearts and saving men and women.”

