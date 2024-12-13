Catholic philanthropist receives CNEWA’s Faith & Culture Award

Gayle Benson, an American philanthropist, has received recognition for her contributions to the promotion of human dignity and support for Eastern-rite Catholic Churches.

By CNEWA

Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA) hosted its annual Healing & Hope Gala on Monday, 9 December, at a private club in New York City, commemorating the 75th anniversary of its operating agency in the Middle East, Pontifical Mission, recognizing Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia as its guest of honor and presenting Gayle M. Benson its Faith & Culture Award.

Mrs. Benson, a prominent philanthropist and the owner of the New Orleans Saints and governor of the New Orleans Pelicans, was recognized for her unwavering commitment to her Catholic faith and her outstanding contributions to the promotion of human dignity.

Her life of service has been deeply rooted in her Catholic faith, which has guided her charitable work and philanthropic endeavors.

Through the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, she has supported a wide range of initiatives, including education, health care and social justice, with a focus on uplifting marginalized communities locally and globally. Her faith and presence in the Catholic Church have been a source of inspiration for her lifelong dedication to helping others, always seeking to serve those in need with compassion and generosity.

The Faith & Culture Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to uphold and promote the values of faith, culture and human dignity.

“We are proud to present Gayle Benson with this award as a reflection of her profound impact on communities both here and abroad,” said Msgr. Peter I. Vaccari, president of CNEWA. “Her faith-driven approach to service, her dedication to empowering the most vulnerable, and her deep commitment to the church are all qualities that resonate with the core mission of CNEWA.”

“I am deeply humbled to be recognized by CNEWA,” said Mrs. Benson upon receiving the award. “The organization’s work to protect the dignity of every individual is truly remarkable, and it’s a privilege to collaborate with others who share this vision. I have always believed that we are called to serve others, and that to whom much is given, much is expected. This award reflects the power of faith and service in making a positive difference in the world.”

Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia speaks at CNEWA’s third Healing & Hope Gala, where he was recognized as its guest of honor. Photo by Michael Scott/CNEWA

CNEWA recognized Archbishop Gabriele G. Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, as its guest of honor. Throughout his career in the diplomatic service, Archbishop Caccia has been a constant voice for peace, justice and hope.

“We are all born in Jerusalem, where the cross and the resurrection of the Lord is. But we cannot go there just to see the stones and the places. We have to go there to meet the living stones that are the Christian community,” said Archbishop Caccia at the gala.

“That’s why your contribution, your friendship, your support is so important. To continue to help in that place where the Lord decided to incarnate, to become man, continue to be a witness of a presence of love, of help, of dialogue, of support, of education.”

To launch an emergency campaign to address the immediate needs of children and their families served in the Middle East by CNEWA-Pontifical Mission, the agency received a matching gift of $25,000. As of press time, CNEWA had exceeded the goal.

An initiative of the Holy See, CNEWA works in the Middle East, Northeast Africa, India, and Eastern Europe, always for, through, and with the Eastern Churches.

Founded by Pope Pius XI in 1926, CNEWA rushes aid to displaced families; provides health care to the most vulnerable; assists efforts to care for the marginalized, especially children, elderly and those with special needs; funds Church-run initiatives preventing trafficking and programs that rehabilitate, counsel and heal survivors; and supports the education and formation of priests, religious sisters and lay leaders.

This article was originally published by Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA). All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.