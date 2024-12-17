India: Church organises interreligious events over Christmas period

In response to increasing religious tensions in India, Archdioceses and organizations across the country gather to promote interreligious harmony during Christmas season.

By Sr. Florina Joseph SCN

India has been witnessing religious disharmony for the past couple of years with an increase in persecutions this year. Christians in particular have been victims of such atrocities ranging from the large-scale violence in Manipur to smaller groups being falsely accused of seeking to convert others.

In this context, Archdioceses and religious organization have gathered in different parts of the country to further the cause of peace and harmony among various religious groups. While the gatherings showcase solidarity to the victims of religious intolerance, these gatherings represent a call fo interfaith unity and dialogue, and are intended to celebrate the spirit of Christmas through the eyes of the Indian constitution in a hope for a peaceful future.

Imphal mourns for Manipur victims calling for reconciliation

In Northeast India, the Archdiocese of Imphal mourned the loss of the victims of violence in Manipur and gathered to reconcile the conflicting groups.

As part of a nationwide initiative titled “Mourning and Forgiveness for Manipur,” the multi-faith event feautred prayers and expressions of solidarity which aimed at healing the wounds inflicted by the recent violence.

A significant highlight of the gathering was the launch of the Manipur Peace Fund, which aims to educate the younger generation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution. The initiative called for a modest contribution of just one rupee a day from supporters across the country. Organizers believe that such collective efforts can make a substantial impact in fostering a culture of peace and understanding.

In Delhi, pastors from various Christian denominations gathered for global and national peace, with a special focus on the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur.

Bombay fosters interfaith dialogue





With the rising religious tensions across the nation, the Archdiocese of Bombay brought the spirit of Christmas to life by hosting its annual interfaith dialogue event.

The event emphasized on shared values and the transformative power of faith in family and society, bringing together representatives of various faiths, diplomats and members of the community to promote unity.

Karnataka celebrates Christian fellowship

Christians from various denominations gathered in large numbers in Belagavi, Karnataka on Sunday for the United Christmas programme, celebrating the spirit of love and unity among Christians.

The event was organized by the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights in collaboration with the Commission for Ecumenism and the Central Methodist Church.

In his address, Bishop Derek Fernandes, Bishop of Belgaum, emphasized the importance of embodying Christ’s love as “pilgrims of hope”. He further highlighted the special significance of this Christmas as the world prepares to enter the 2025 Jubilee Year.