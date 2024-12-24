Christmas 2024 - The Church is called to be a sign of hope

The birth of Jesus is the most powerful sign and message of hope in a world darkened by the shadows of fear and uncertainty. For Christmas 2024, at the beginning of the Jubilee of Hope, Vatican Radio has asked Catholic leaders for their reflections on the theme, “The peace of Christ in a war-torn world.” Today’s message comes from Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, S.V.D., Archbishop of Tokyo and President of Caritas International.

Christmas Message of Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, S.V.D.



The light that shines through the darkness is the light of hope for travelers who lost their way forward and are wandering around in the darkness, especially deep darkness.

Even a small and tiny light becomes a source of hope. Our life is a journey. We are travelers. We are travelers who are moving forward toward the eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven, wandering around in darkness trying to find the way to God.

Archive photo of Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi during a visit to Vatican Radio in 2023

Traveling alone is not easy. We would be overwhelmed by fear and anxiety, but we know that we have the one who walks with us, the Lord Jesus.

The Lord Jesus walks with us on this journey is a shining light in the darkness. A newborn child in the Nativity scene is described as the shining light in the darkness. Jesus, our Savior, is a shining light in darkness who brings hope for life to the people living in darkness and in the shadow of death.

In the world today, various forms of violence are attacking life. The world seems to be dominated by the rule of violence. We remember people in Myanmar, Ukraine, and the Holy Land, especially in Gaza. We remember people living in darkness of violence against human lives all over the world.

Life, the gift of God has given us, must be protected from its beginning to its end, without exception. Violence that takes away life in any form must not be tolerated.

Protecting life is the source of the light of hope. We, the Church, is called to be a source of hope, not despair.

During the coming Jubilee year. We, the Church, have to open our doors wide to offer refuge and comfort to travelers wandering in darkness. We are to be bearers of that shining light of our Lord Jesus Christ.

And we know Jesus Himself is always with us, walking together, encouraging us to keep a light of hope burning.