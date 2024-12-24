Students of the Catholic University in Erbil celebrate Christmas together

Representing a unique model of coexistence and diversity in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, students of different faiths at the Catholic University in Erbil join together in an annual tradition of celebrating Christmas together.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Students from a variety of religious and cultural backgrounds at the Catholic University in Erbil are celebrating the Nativity of the Lord.

According to a university statement, the gesture reflects its goal of being an educational and humanitarian institution that embraces everyone without discrimination.

Annual tradition

At the campus, Christmas has become a symbol of cultural unity, with Muslims participating alongside Christians in the season’s preparations including the decorating of the Christmas tree.

This event, which has grown significantly due to the students' interest in having this exchange and moment with one another, has become an annual tradition.

Celebrating together



Despite having the name “The Catholic University,” this year, there was an immense turnout from various religions, which reflects the increasing trust that Catholic education, and the university, have gained in the region.

This academic year, the university, whose 750 students represent a diverse mix of religious and cultural backgrounds, witnessed the highest number of admissions rate since its establishment.

Catholic University in Erbil

No one excluded



The launch of the Catholic University in Erbil, which today has become a symbol of academic excellence, cultural diversity and religious coexistence, was only possible through the donations of the Italian Bishops Conference.

The university, now a home for many academics from different religions, emphasizes a multicultural and multi-religious academic environment.

Moreover, it is also a leading destination for numerous governmental and nongovernmental organizations, as well as a home to different medical, scientific and educational conferences.

Catholic University in Erbil