Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine: Light of Christmas stronger than bombardments

The Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, concelebrated Christmas Eve Mass with Papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, at the Latin Cathedral in Kharkiv and, despite intense Russian bombings, then participated in the Christmas Day Divine Liturgy at the city's Greek Catholic Cathedral.

By Vatican News



"The light of Christmas is so intense and so great that it rises above all difficulties, above any aggression and any bombing."

The Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine, Visvaldas Kulbokas, offered this reflection after the Christmas Eve Mass at the Latin Cathedral in Kharkiv, where he stood alongside the Pope's almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who serves as the Prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Charity, as they celebrated the Christ Child's birth despite the intense shelling endured by the city.

This marks the second year that the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25th.

The celebration was attended by the Latin and Greek Catholic Bishops of Kharkiv, Pavlo Honcharuk and Vasyl' Tučapec', as well as the retired Greek Catholic Bishop Ihor Isichenko.

Also present were Archbishop Mytrofan of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, several representatives of Protestant communities, the mayor of Kharkiv, and other city officials.

'Jesus was present'

But most importantly, as the Nuncio noted, "Jesus was present, born for us. And when Jesus is born in a place under constant attack and bombardment, His light becomes even more visible, it shines brightly."

The Lord, he suggested, was still their light shining in the midst of darkness, as the readings from the Prophet Isaiah proclaim.

"These," Archbishop Kulbokas continued, "are words that resonate powerfully in these war-torn places, because it is precisely the light of joy and hope that Christmas brings us.

Moreover, he stressed, "It prepares us for the Jubilee of the Holy Year, as we knew that, at that same moment in Rome, the Holy Father was opening the Holy Door."

A diabolical war



It was a beautiful and intense celebration, but also a night of attacks, with missiles and drones exploding near the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Cathedral.



Yet, as the Nuncio noted, "Thanks be to God, the church remained intact for the Christmas Day Divine Liturgy. The glass and everything else was in place."

Despite the bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which left over 500,000 people without heating and water, Christmas was still celebrated.

"The first prayer that came to my heart," the Apostolic Nuncio continued, "was an exorcism, because such a war comes very close to the work of the devil. It stands in direct opposition to Jesus, to the Christmas of Jesus that we celebrate."

Significance of faith for children

"There is a total contrast," he continued, "between Jesus, with His light, and the intention of those who seek to kill."

The Nuncio was particularly struck during the Christmas Day Divine Liturgy by the presence of many children.

"Parents explained that, especially during wartime, they understand how important it is for their children to listen to catechesis and participate in church liturgies, because this is salvation."

Mission to pray for peace

The Christmas Day celebration, the Nuncio explained, was also a very "joyful" occasion, concluding with an agape shared with the children. This was followed by a visit to the Monastery of the Carmelite Sisters on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

The religious sisters admitted to the Nuncio that they had been afraid during the night, but they remained steadfast in their mission "to pray for peace, for the country, and to stay here," out of their conviction that "Jesus conquers all."

"For this," they said, "we gave thanks to God together."