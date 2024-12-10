Lawyer nun works for human rights in India

On international Human Rights Day, we explore the work of Sister Joicy, an Indian nun and lawyer working as an advocate for the marginalised through the legal system.

By Sister Florina Joseph SCN

Since 1948, December 10 has been observed every year as International Human Rights Day around the world.

Last year, on this occasion, Pope Francis remarked during the Angelus, “The commitment to human rights is never finished!” inviting everyone to follow the example of “men and women who have worked wisely and patiently for peaceful coexistence.”

Among the many dedicated to defending human rights is Sister Joicy Joy. A lawyer by profession, she stands for the defence of life, dignity, liberty and human rights of marginalized groups, especially tribal peoples, women, children and small-scale farmers in the Wayanad district of Kerala, India.

Legal ministry

Sister Joicy's ministry in legal advocacy began with a challenging case involving compensation for the accidental death of a woman from the Paniya tribal community. Her efforts proved victorious, with the family receiving substantial compensation from the government. Recalling the incident, she told Vatican News that this success strengthened her belief in the transformative power of legal advocacy.

Sister Joicy's role further expanded when she was appointed as a Legal Counsellor under the Kerala State Government’s Women and Child Department. This position enabled her to address cases of domestic violence, providing free legal representation and psychological assistance to victims. With jurisdiction across five panchayats (local administrations), she gained greater authority to intervene in legal matters.

Sister Joicy is supported by a dedicated team of lay volunteers, working collaboratively in alignment with the Church’s call to synodality. Together, they cater to the marginalized in the district by addressing both legal and emotional challenges.

Sister Joicy, right, meeting with clients

A year of advocacy

Over the past year, Sister Joicy has handled 105 cases of domestic violence, 30 cases related to family issues, 17 cases concerning land property disputes, and actively engaged in 117 counselling sessions engaging in a wide scale advocacy for human rights.

Through her dedication and faith, Sister Joicy, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, stands as a frontier legal activist for human rights who lives her vocation to create a more just society.