Vincentian family gathers in Rome to explore Church's synodal model

Fr. Tomaž Mavrič, Superior General of the Congregation of the Mission, known as the Vincentians

Members of the Vincentian family gather for their second convocation in Rome, focused on living synodality through the Vincentian charism.

By Sr. Florina Joseph, SCN

The second convocation of the Vincentian Family opened on Thursday, celebrating the richness of the Vincentian charism under the theme “Keeping the Fire Burning: Vincentian Synodality in Action.”

This global event unites congregations and individuals from around the world who live the charism of St. Vincent de Paul.

The event is held at the Hotel Casa Tra Noi and the Ghione Theatre, and will conclude on November 17 with Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Answering the Pope’s call for synodality

The plenary sessions and workshops aim to foster an experience of synodality, encouraging participants to share experiences, learn from one another, and renew their commitment to serving the poor.

Key topics include Vincentian spirituality, expressions of the charism, and the influence of synodality on outreach to marginalized communities.

One highlight of the event will be an address by Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The program includes talks, roundtable discussions, and celebrations focused on deepening Vincentian spirituality, providing formation, and developing strategies to meet contemporary challenges with faith and charity.

Young members are especially encouraged to participate, ensuring the continuity of the Vincentian charism for future generations.