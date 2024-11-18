Thai Catholics urged to pray for road traffic victims

As the Catholic Church dedicates November to honoring the deceased through remembrance and prayer, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation has called on Churches across Thailand to include prayers for victims of road traffic accidents.

Since 1993, the United Nations World Health Organization has designated the third Sunday of November as the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This year, the global observance fell on November 17.

Fr. Peter Chalongrath Sangkarat, director of Kulabwittaya School in Bangkok, told LiCAS News that remembering the victims of road traffic accidents, particularly those caused by drunk driving and reckless behavior, “aligns with the Church’s recognition of November as a time to honor departed souls in our prayers.”

The priest also noted that the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation has formally requested the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand to urge all Catholic Churches nationwide to include prayers for traffic accident victims.

Thailand has one of the highest road traffic fatality rates globally, leading Southeast Asia in traffic-related deaths.

Data from the Thai Public Health Ministry shows that approximately 20,000 people died in road accidents last year—an average of 50 deaths per day—leaving countless families in mourning.

Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable, with high school and college students particularly affected.

“Students using motorcycles at home in our district, including those from our school, encounter traffic accidents every year, with some tragically losing their lives,” said Kannattha Sriphen, director of St. John’s School in Loei province. “Motorbikes are a popular mode of transportation for many, including our students."

The traditional Thai New Year celebration in April, often referred to as the “Seven Dangerous Days,” is a period marked by a sharp increase in road accidents due to speeding and alcohol consumption, particularly among motorcyclists.

The Church’s observance of November as a month of prayer for the departed coincided with the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation’s call to include road traffic victims in prayers, highlighting the ongoing impact of traffic-related tragedies on communities.

